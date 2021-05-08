The Second Vice President of the Government and Minister of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation, Nadia Calviño, Mº ECONOMIA / EFE

The Government will approve next Tuesday in the Council of Ministers the Code of Good Practices to manage the 125,000 million in credits with ICO guarantees. The State is at stake almost 96,000 million, so it will establish rules that banks must apply to customers with difficulties to return the money. The most relevant is the one that establishes the amount of the possible deductions, which will be applied according to the fall in turnover, starting at 30% per year and has generated tensions between the sector and the Government. Credits may also be extended up to 12 years (compared to the current eight-year limit), as well as moratoriums (when only interest is paid), which may exceed the established limit and go beyond two years, as you have learned. THE COUNTRY. The banks will have the last word.

Almost 14 months have passed since the start of the state of alarm that locked up citizens and froze the economy. Now it is time to begin to count the damages, that is, to order the situation of the great injection of liquidity and credits that were distributed to alleviate the crisis. Until April 30, 2021, the different Liquidity and Investment Guarantee Lines of the Official Credit Institute (ICO) have guaranteed 95,570 million credits for a total of 125,729 million. This means that the State has covered 76% on average and the rest have been done by the banks.

The Council of Ministers next Tuesday will present an agreement that will give light to the Code of Good Practices to regulate the guaranteed credits. This regulation is framed in the fund (one of the three grants, which total 11,000 million) endowed with 3,000 million. Its purpose is to make loans more flexible and restructure in three ways: lengthen payment terms, convert credits with public guarantee into participative loans – something that reinforces the company’s capital – and, as a last resort measure, apply deductions.

This entire process will be governed by a code of good practices. It is not mandatory, but those who do not take advantage of its measures must expressly declare it; that is to say, silence will not be enough, so they will have to take their pictures.

Among the many measures that the code contains, the ones that take away stand out, technically called “reduction of the nominal amount of credit.” They will be applied in proportion to the drop in turnover, starting with companies that have had a 30% decrease. From there, they will continue in a staggered manner through forks that the Ministry of Economic Affairs is negotiating with the financial sector, according to sources consulted by this newspaper.

It will be up to the bank, and not the ICO, to establish the amount of the deduction, after an analysis of the customer’s history. This matter is of great importance to the financial sector.

As precautionary measures, the Government will allow to extend up to 12 years (from the current eight) the term for the amortization of the loans. In addition, there will be another tap to remove pressure: the grace period (the period in which the client only pays interest and not the principal) can be extended from the current two years.

A bad debt of the State of 10,000 million

The Executive starts from the premise of an economic recovery, reason why it considers that giving more time to the debtors will avoid that they enter the list of defaulters. According to the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan that the Government has sent to Brussels, in 2023 it calculates that it will have a loss in guarantees of 6,000 million and in 2024 it will be 4,000 million, which will be added to the deficit, according to El Confidencial.

Although the Government will pay most of the bill, it left the management of these loans in the hands of the banks because of the enormous disparity in loans — 1,055 have been signed. 459 operations – made it impossible for the ICO to pilot this matter. In addition, “more than 98% of the loans have been subscribed by SMEs and the self-employed”, which makes it more difficult for someone other than the bank to know the client’s situation.

There will also be an indirect control system: entities must inform the Bank of Spain about their management with clients. The ICO will be able to access this information to find out how the losses in the guarantees are being managed.

Of course, the State and the entities will absorb the losses in the same proportion that they had of risk. That is to say, a first loss will not be established by the State, but from the first euro the delinquency will be distributed. The aim is to avoid a perverse incentive whereby the bank would forgive the customer the part covered by the State.

