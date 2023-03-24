The price of the main banks of the Old Continent registered sharp falls again this Friday, which suggests that the recent interventions by the financial authorities have not calmed the nerves of investors, after the large central banks have continued to raise prices. interest rates despite the turbulence unleashed by the bankruptcy of banks in the United States and the rescue of Credit Suisse.

Thus, the Euro Stoxx 600 index for the banking sector registered a drop of more than 3% before reaching mid-session, with Deutsche Bank leading the declines, with a drop of more than 8%.

The largest bank in Germany, whose cost of guarantee insurance against non-payment (CDS) has registered a strong increase, announced this Friday its intention to repay early 1,500 million dollars (1,379 million euros) in level 2 subordinated debt of fixed rate, due 2028, on May 24, 2023 at 100% of its principal amount, together with accrued interest up to (but excluding) the redemption date.

On its side, the Scandinavian Nordea fell more than 7% and the Swiss UBS was listed with a fall of 5.5%, while the titles of the German Commerzbank and the French Société Générale lost almost 5%, respectively, and those of the Italy’s UniCredit and France’s BNP Paribas were each down more than 3%.

Likewise, the shares of other large European banking entities such as ING, Intesa Sanpaolo or ABN Amro registered falls of more than 2%.

In the case of Spain, Banco Sabadell led the falls at 11:00 a.m. with a decrease of 6.85%, followed by Unicaja Banco (-5.62%), BBVA (-5.35%), Banco Santander (- 4.97%), CaixaBank (-4.81%) and Bankinter (-4.71%).