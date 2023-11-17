Moatasem Abdullah (Dubai)

The confrontation between Baniyas, the “defending champion,” and Shabab Al-Ahly, the champion of the “Vice President’s Cup,” is the first title of the current season 2023-2024, leading the way in the second week of the men’s volleyball league, which on Saturday evening will witness 4 matches gathered alongside the summit of “Al-Samawi” and its guest “ Al Fursan”, Hatta and Al Nasr, Al Wasl and Al Jazeera, Ajman and Al Ain.

“Al-Samawi” launched the campaign to defend the title last season, by defeating its guest Hatta 3-0 in the first round, while “Al-Fursan”, which won the first title of the season in the cup, defeated its guest Ajman 3-0, while Al-Wasl and Al-Jazira are looking for a second victory in a row. Also, after “The Emperor” defeated Al Ain 3-2, and “Abu Dhabi Pride” defeated Al Nasr 3-0 in the first round.

Ajman and Al Ain are raising the “compensation slogan”, after losing in the opening match to Shabab Al Ahly 0-3, and Al Wasl 2-3 respectively, while Al Dhahra School Hall will host the confrontation between Hatta and its guest Al Nasr, who in turn are seeking compensation after losing the opening match.

Second round

Hatta – Al-Nasr 19:00

Bani Yas – Shabab Al Ahly 19:00

Ajman – Al Ain 19:00

Al Wasl – Al Jazeera 19:00