Brand new a change of look It is usually one of the resolutions of women when a new year begins. There are three celebrities who have accomplished this in an inspiring way: through fringe. Angelina Jolie, Pamela Anderson and Nieves Álvarez have chosen to give a new look to their haircut by adding only bangs. It is a quick change of look, which does not entail much risk and which, in addition, has the added bonus of rejuvenate.

Angelina Jolie surprised at the Palm Springs International Festival, held the first week of January, with a long side bangs. The actress who wears long, staggered blonde hair achieved only with that subtle change of look. soften the features and rejuvenate. The best thing about the artist’s bangs is that they are easy to integrate into her hair. In fact, just a few days later, at the Golden Globes gala, she wore a semi-updo with a clear forehead. This light and long bangs are perfect for women who have never worn them and want to try this change of look that helps rejuvenate after 50 quickly and easily.

Another celebrity who has signed up for bangs has been Pamela Anderson. With her now characteristic ‘no makeup’ look, the actress debuted long, open bangs to accompany her long, layered hair. Bangs not only soften the features, they also help cover forehead wrinkles, common after 50, if Botox is not used. Again, it is a bang that is easy to integrate with the rest of the hair, so if you don’t like it, it won’t cause any drama.

The third celebrity who has chosen to change her look this 2025 by opting for bangs is Nieves Alvarez. The Spanish model has surprised her Instagram followers with a long bangs to give a new look to your bob cut. The businesswoman and presenter has chosen thicker and slightly paraded along the sideswhich is also easy to integrate with the rest of the hair.









Bangs can be added to long hair, bob cuts, and medium length hair. Although there are many types (straight, micro, bushy…), the most versatile and easy to adapt to all face types is the long open bangs. Furthermore, in general, it is a bang that does not require styling, unless the hair is wavy or curly.

The bangs always subtract yearsthat’s why it is a perfect beauty accessory after 50 and, as these celebrities demonstrate, it is the easiest way to debut a change of look.