Spectacular. The presentation of the new Moorish Sultans brought together this Saturday night in the Castillo Halls more than 600 people who attended the coming-out of those who will lead the ranks of Agar in the next Fiestas de la Cruz. Francisco Martínez and Julia Martínez will give life, respectively, to the characters of the Almohad sayid Ceyt Abuceyt and Queen Ayla. The children Herminio Montiel and Nathalia Sáez will be the Children’s Sultans to lead all the young people of the Bando Moro.

The event, developed in a setting prepared for the occasion, was presented by the journalist Marina Montiel and included the participation of the Caravaca de la Cruz musical group, the Arsis Choir, the Murcia Youth Choir, the Security Dance ballet and the soloists Manuel Arnedo (piano), Aitana Rabadán (cello) and Caridad Huerta (soprano).

During the gala, the Adarve Awards were also presented, established in 2003 and now recovered, with which the contribution and work of the board of directors that ended its term after the holidays last year was recognized, in particular for who was its Secretary, Blas González Pina, who died from covid.

The trophy is made by the artist Pascual Adolfo López Salueña and is made of stainless steel and red stone, where the crescent moon appears and a shape that surrounds it as rays of light reminiscent of a spearhead, a weapon carried by the lookouts. who walk along the walkway, a route located at the top of the wall to defend the fortress, with the mission of protecting and raising the alarm in the face of danger.

First line



Francisco Martínez is a member of the Ceyt Abuceyt kábila, seasoned in the festive world for many years and a “passionate about the party” since he lives it from the deepest sense. Julia Martínez has been a witness on the front line of what a reign means for a family, since her brother was the Child Sultan of the Moorish Band in the years 2006-07; Julia has paraded with the kabilas Abul Khatar and Yusuf.

The families of the new Child Sultans, Herminio Montiel Sánchez and Nathalia Sáez Costa, are closely linked to the Royal Black Hawks of the Desert and Alhakem kabilas. Herminio is 7 years old and is in the second year of Primary School at the Nuestra Señora de la Consolación school; from the Bando Moro they emphasize that he “is a lively and restless child and a great conversationalist, despite his young age.” His classmate, Nathalia, is 9 years old, she is also a student at the Colegio de Nuestra Señora de la Consolación where she studies fourth grade. Regarding her way of being, they point out that she «is a smart and affectionate girl who likes to talk and play with her friends; In addition to being a good student.