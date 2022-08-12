Milenio: bandits shot four employees of a radio station in the Mexican Ciudad Juarez

Bandits killed four employees of a local radio station in the Mexican city of Ciudad Juarez on the US border. This is reported RIA News

According to the newspaper Milenio, the attack took place in front of a pizzeria, the criminals opened fire on journalists without warning. Among the four killed was Megaradio radio announcer Alan Gonzalez. After that, the attackers opened fire inside the establishment, injuring four more people.

