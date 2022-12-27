The band of the Santas: plot, cast and streaming of the film

Aldo, Giovanni and Giacomo. This is the eighth film starring the comic trio Aldo, Giovanni and Giacomo.

Plot

Milan, Christmas night 2010. Aldo Baglio, Giovanni Storti and Giacomo Poretti, three friends who play bowls forming the team The Charlatans, are arrested by the police during what appears to be a burglary in an apartment. Taken to the police station, the three are accused by Commissioner Irene Bestetti, held in the police station because of a fellow slacker who is pretending to be ill, of being members of the Band of Santa Clauses, a group of thieves dressed in Santa Claus costumes who burglarized eight apartments in two days. The arrested declare themselves innocent and tell Bestetti the reason why they found themselves in that situation.

Aldo is a slacker (however he is also very good in the kitchen, as well as in the game of bowls) who is totally supported by his partner Monica and squanders a lot of money in horse racing bets, together with two bookies who always deceive him. and who, unbeknownst to Monica, refuses any job offer, even that of Monica’s uncle; when she realizes this and also discovers that Aldo, to pay off his gambling debts, has sold a precious glass and gold ball that belonged to his grandmother to a second-hand dealer, she kicks him out of the house.

Aldo then lets himself be hosted at the home of Giacomo, a surgeon who has been widowed for 12 years but still deeply saddened and tormented by the loss of his wife, to the point of refusing the attentions of his colleague Elisa, who however manages to get him to promise to go to dinner and dancing together in case Giacomo and his team lose the imminent final of a bowls tournament that they have been trying to win for four years, always reaching the final and then punctually losing.

The band of the Santas: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot of The Band of Santas, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Aldo Baglio: Aldo Baglio

Giovanni Storti: Dr. John Storti

Giacomo Poretti: Dr. James Poretti

Angela Finocchiaro: commissioner Irene Bestetti

Giovanni Esposito: Meritorious

Silvana Fallisi: Monica

Antonia Liskova: Veronica

Lucia Ocone: Martha

Sara D’Amario: Dr. Elisa Fizzoni

Mara Maionchi: Giovanni’s mother-in-law

Giorgio Colangeli: Veronica’s father

Coco Ponzoni: Terlizzi

Massimo Popolizio: junk dealer

Claudio Morganti: Walter

Remo Remotti: bum

Linda CaridiAnna

Mohamed El Sayed: Gualtiero’s henchman

Rufin Doh Zeyenouin: Said, Aldo’s neighbor

Giorgio Centamore: Accountant Gunther, the groom, Dr.ssa Daughter of Giovanni

Streaming and TV

The film will be broadcast on Canale 5.