Paraguay is the place of water. The country is on the Guarani aquifer, one of the largest known freshwater reserves, with nearly 40,000 cubic kilometers, which it shares with Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay. The Paraguay River rises in the Brazilian state of Mato Grosso and runs 2,700 kilometers until it meets the Paraná, which feeds the River Plate. Its flow divides Paraguay into two very different areas: The Chaco and the eastern region, it traces borders with Brazil and Argentina, surrounds Asunción and is the main route for transporting goods.

Despite Paraguay’s wealth in natural and commercial resources, a large part of its population lives in conditions of poverty. 25% cannot afford a basic consumer basket, according to the 2022 report from the National Institute of Statistics (INE). Half of these people live in urban areas and the majority in the Asunción metropolitan area, Greater Asunción, which concentrates a third of the Paraguayan population, with more than two million. In the capital they do not reach 500,000, according to the 2022 Census, and the population is decreasing, except on the banks of the Paraguay River, in the so-called “bañados”, municipal land where the number of informal homes has increased since the mid-20th century.

The swamps of Asunción concentrate the majority of precarious settlements in Paraguay. It is estimated that more than 100,000 people live there, a fifth of the capital’s inhabitants. They are divided into three main areas: Bañado Sur, Bañado Norte and the lower area of ​​the Ricardo Brugada neighborhood, known as La Chacarita. The floods are periodic and increasingly unpredictable since the natural dynamics of the river were broken. “It is rare that we go more than five years without floods, I have already lived eight. It is a drama to see thousands of people abandon their homes, go to the most inconceivable places in the worst conditions, survive and return to the neighborhood, where it seems that a war has happened,” explains Pedro Velasco in his home in Tacumbú, in Bañado. South. The 71-year-old Dominican missionary arrived from Spain to Asunción in 1976 at the age of 24. He spent a decade in a parish in the center of the city, until he decided to move to a flood zone to be at the foot of the canyon. “It was more difficult for me to jump from the center to the Bath than from Spain to America,” he says. He wanted to be closer to the people who needed help to make a way with them and he has been trying to articulate the neighborhood from within for 37 years. “There is a lot of poverty, but when I arrived it was more precarious, there was no education, water supply, or road,” he says in front of a map of Bañado Sur, hanging in his living room.

More than 120 families live in the temporary neighborhood in Bañado Tacumbú while they wait for their permanent homes. Paula Lopez Barba

Upon returning home after the last major flood in 2018, Pedro found his mattress in the kitchen. “We can’t take everything, we leave things up.” Generally the water stays between four and eight months, but it can last up to a year. He has experienced four floods in shelters with overcrowded people. “It is tremendous to see the suffering, the mistreatment of institutions, the inhumane conditions. The most serious problem is not the flood, but extreme poverty,” he says in his austere house, located on the street that connects the neighborhood and which bears the name of his late father: Maestro Ursicino Velasco. “He came to help and stayed for 14 years. There were many illiterate people and he was addicted to education and solidarity.” The school that he started in Tacumbú is part of an official project to care for and combat school dropouts.

Pedro is also dedicated to teaching. Until three years ago he was a professor at the Catholic University of Asunción (UCA), which has allowed him to interact with many professionals. “We raised the neighborhood little by little. He was very disorganized like all those in extreme poverty. Here everyone is from a corner and a culture that is totally different from the peasant one is formed. You have to create identity.” He has been working on this since 1989 at the Health for All Mutual Aid Center (Camsat), one of the most important social organizations in Bañado Sur and which he started to denounce and replace an absent State.

A few houses away are the parish and Camsat headquarters. Natalia García and Mario Prieto were born and live in the Tacumbú swamp, where their respective parents arrived from El Chaco to dedicate themselves to fishing and smelting -ceramics-. “We are working on the largest relocation project in the country, it will accommodate the 2,517 family units of Tacumbú, approximately 11,000 people, according to the 2017 Census,” they explain surrounded by urban plans. 90% of Camsat workers are from the province and have support from architects and engineers. They have planned the infrastructure, now they are designing homes that will be delivered in 2026. “At the moment, the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) has resources for 1,500, we are looking for more financing,” they say. In 2016 they created the United Permanent Assembly for the Strip (Apuf/Camsat), which brings together 41 neighborhood organizations to be taken into account in the Costanera Sur project, which is being developed by the Ministry of Public Works and Communications (MOPC) “to recover and enhance the coastal area of ​​Bañado Sur de Asunción and optimize road connectivity” according to official information.

Natalia García and Mario Prieto are working on the urban improvement plans for the Tacumbú wetland. Paula Lopez Barba

“We are better off outside the wetland”

Costanera Sur Avenue, a seven-kilometer expressway, is almost ready. To build it and locate the new homes, the 65-hectare land has been filled with tons of compacted sand. The house where Belén Montserrat Guanes, 19, was born was one of those buried and she now lives with her family nearby, in the temporary neighborhood. “We are 127 families affected. They relocated us in 2021 until they give us the definitive houses,” she explains, sitting on the porch next to her mother Maria Gloria Fernández, who has been in the neighborhood for 30 years. She arrived at the age of 18 with a daughter in her arms and has experienced several floods. “We are better off outside the wetland, my daughter is asthmatic,” she says.

Five kilometers from Bañado Tacumbú is the Ricardo Brugada neighborhood, one of the first in Asunción and popularly known as La Chacarita. In the lower area, residents come and go as the flow of the river dictates. “We get up with water up to our ankles and grab everything we can save: beds, fan, clothes, television; We went up to a dry area and built a little wooden house,” explains Marcos, 23 years old, while he builds walls of a house. “It’s for her, he just had a baby,” he says and points to a young girl walking near her. “It’s going to flood, but it’s where they let us build near the center. Santi Pena [presidente del país] He came a few days ago and promised that he would provide many job opportunities for young people. Let’s see if it’s true”. She shrugs and continues stacking bricks.

“Putting in adequate urban infrastructure would be cheaper,” says Carla Linares, a 44-year-old architect and urban planner. “The municipality allows them to settle in public places during floods because it does not have shelters planned. They install toilets and cooperation helps a lot, but it involves a huge cost. It is estimated that in the great flood of 1983 they spent 23 million dollars in Asunción.” She has worked in the baths for two decades and has known them well since she was a child, when she accompanied her parents to help those who had to move urgently. Starting in 2000 she worked with architect Gonzalo Garay, director of the Coastal Strip. “The Avenida Costanera next to Chacarita does not solve the flooding, but it shows that the Coastal Strip project proposed by Carlos Filizzola, the first elected mayor of Asunción, could be started.” Filizzola governed from 1991 to 1996 and was behind the Master Plan for the Coastal Strip and the Strategic Plan for Environmental Urban Development of Asunción. “He installed all the concepts of modern urbanism and sustainability. The plans resist through citizen networks, they are not carried out due to lack of political will,” says Linares.

The Santa Ana neighborhood in Bañado Sur during one of the floods. Paula Lopez Barba

Lucina Cabral knows this well. She has been in the La Chacarita flood zone for 55 years. She arrived alone at 14 from Puerto Rosario, 200 kilometers north of Asunción. “I have heard many promises, but they are never fulfilled,” she resigns herself. She returned two weeks ago from the shelter where she has spent the last few months, her house is still surrounded by puddles. About ten people live here, spending Sunday afternoons in front of the television and fan. There are chickens and pigs. “I don’t work anymore, I recycled cans, near the Palacio de los López,” she says. The Paraguayan presidential headquarters is one kilometer away, in the Historic Center of Asunción (CHA). “Santi Peña came and said that he was going to deliver houses nearby for the elderly.” That is why Cabral now trusts that this time the promises are true and that he will stop living with water up to his neck.