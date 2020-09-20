The Commerce Department announced on Friday that it would ban downloading one of China’s most popular applications in the name of national security.

Latest episode in the saga on the fate of TikTok and WeChat applications in the United States: the restrictions which were to prevent from Sunday, September 20 the normal use of WeChat, by the Chinese group Tencent, have been temporarily suspended by a judge .

He also banned the use of the application, used by some 19 million users on American soil for messaging, purchases, payments and other services, for any financial transfer and prevented any technical support service. at WeChat.

Basically,“even if it was technically available to Americans who have already downloaded it, the application would probably have been useless to them”, summarized Judge Laurel Beeler in a decision consulted by AFP.

The restrictions had been challenged in court by a group of users, who claimed that they greatly affected both professional and personal relationships within the Chinese-speaking community in the United States.

Many WeChat users worried that they could no longer communicate with their loved ones on both sides of the Pacific.