In Russia, a ban on the use of off-season tires came into force on September 1

In Russia, from September 1, a government decree banning the use of tires out of season came into force, recalls TASS.

Thus, it is forbidden to operate vehicles with studded tires in the summer months, as well as with summer tires in December, January and February.

Also, you can not use tires, the dimension, category and bearing capacity of which are not provided by the manufacturer, as well as in the presence of breakdowns or cuts that expose the cord.

From September 1, it is forbidden to drive cars that do not meet the standards for braking efficiency. You can get a fine for an inoperative anti-lock braking system (ABS), for missing or damaged dimensions and headlights, or for installing non-designed lighting fixtures.

At the same time, the government decree provides for concessions. So, the lack of a first aid kit, an emergency stop sign and a fire extinguisher is no longer a basis for a ban on operation.

Earlier, the Ministry of Industry and Trade assessed the likelihood of an increase in the price of tires for cars against the backdrop of a change in the ruble exchange rate and an increase in the cost of rubber. The department noted that these factors will not affect prices.