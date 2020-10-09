The ban on the use of fluoride in biathlon and cross-country skiing will come into force from the 2021/22 season, reports TASSciting the International Biathlon Union (IBU) and the International Ski Federation (FIS).

It is noted that the start date of the ban was decided to be postponed to the season due to the fact that the device for detecting fluoride, which is now being tested, is not ready.

IBU Governor Olle Dalin says the International Biathlon Union is committed to ending the use of fluoride wax in competition because it recognizes the “obvious health and environmental risks” associated with this substance.

Initially, it was planned to introduce a ban on the use of fluoride in the 2020/21 season.