Energy crisis, a ban on fireplaces and pellet stoves could come

In this first winter that has passed since the start of conflict between Russia and Ukraine, prices for gas and energy supplies have skyrocketed, amidst falling bills and inflation. As a result, many have scrambled to find alternative, cheaper and more accessible heating methods. For this purpose, pellet stoves and biomass fireplaces turned out to be the best solutions. The problem however is that this Natural fuel has not been unscathed by the uptick in raw materials: reaching even to triple its price.

Now it seems that theItaly is considering banning the use of both for reasons of environmental pollution. For now, the provision has not yet been confirmed, but even if it were, the restrictions would be differentiated between the various regions.

Ban on the use of biomass fireplaces and pellet stoves, the provisions of each region

In Lombardy, Tuscany, Emilia-Romagna, Piedmont and Veneto, the use of certain types of stoves and fireplaces that do not comply with the emission criteria established so as not to aggravate atmospheric pollution has already been prohibited for many years. Let’s see them in detail.

As it reports greenme, from 2022 the Lombardy it forces you to install latest generation generators (from class 4 onwards) and use quality pellets. In Veneto, is partly the same: since 2017, in fact, the region has banned all heat generators powered by woody biomass that do not fall within at least the fourth class. This is if an alternative heating system is already present.

The Piedmont is slightly more “permissive”: here the ban, active since 2019, is for generators under 35 kW and the minimum class allowed is 3 stars. The same criteria also apply in the measure taken by the Tuscanywhen the limit value for Pm10 concentrations was also introduced. In the rest of Italy, on the other hand, the general rules already in force remain valid until further notice concerning the installation of these heating appliances, such as to protect the environment and human health.

