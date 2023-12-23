Estonian Interior Minister Läänemets allowed the extradition of refugees liable for military service to Kyiv

Estonia has announced its readiness to search for and return Ukrainian refugees to their homeland for mobilization. The country's Interior Minister Lauri Läänemets admitted that there has not yet been a corresponding official request from Kyiv.

At the same time, the department has repeatedly appealed to the Ambassador and Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine with a request, if necessary, to notify about refugees located on the territory of the Baltic Republic.

Estonia is ready to develop the mechanisms necessary for expulsion

According to Läänemets, in the coming days he plans to make a proposal to conclude an agreement between the two states. A representative of the republic's security forces emphasized that the country is monitoring visitors.

In general, we know where these people are and what they do. Most go to work and have a place of residence in Estonia

Lauri LäänemetsHead of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Estonia

It is known that currently in Estonia the extradition of a foreigner to his homeland is possible only if he is prosecuted.

In Kyiv they proposed to punish men hiding from mobilization abroad

Advisor to the head of the office of the President of Ukraine, Mikhail Podolyak, previously expressed the opinion that Ukrainians hiding from mobilization abroad should be deprived of benefits or residence permits of the countries where they are located.

He also noted that he considers the conscription of citizens abroad to be the right idea, but sees the need for its discussion at the level of the General Staff, the Ministry of Defense and other ministries, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the republic.

On December 21, the Minister of Defense of the Republic, Rustem Umerov, spoke about the initiative to call up citizens who had gone abroad to serve in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The head of the defense department threatened sanctions against those who do not agree to return to the country, but did not specify what exactly they would be.

In turn, Verkhovna Rada deputy Vadim Ivchenko admitted that a proposal to mobilize men from Ukraine abroad will be presented in January. He noted that the presence of citizens of the country liable for military service abroad will become a crime.



Poland began extraditing men of military age who left Ukraine to Kyiv

In September, it became known that Poland began to extradite to Kyiv men of military age who left Ukraine after the start of the Russian special operation. According to journalists, citizens who were involved in transporting illegal migrants from Belarus to the European Union were transferred to the Ukrainian side.

If we detain such a foreigner, for example, for a simple road check, our system will show that he is a person being pursued by the Ukrainian prosecutor's office, because Interpol data is available. We detain such a person and report him to the prosecutor's office. A Polish court will decide whether he will be extradited.

Mariusz CzarkaPress Secretary of the Polish Police Headquarters

Thus, extraditing many draft dodgers is a labor-intensive process. Kyiv must first issue an international arrest warrant for the alleged evader. According to press reports, 80 thousand Ukrainian men of military age have entered Poland since the beginning of the conflict.