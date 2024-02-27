Kaliningrad authorities said that the Baltic will never become a NATO sea

Kaliningrad responded to Lithuania's threats to neutralize the city. The press secretary of the regional governor Dmitry Lyskov was quoted as saying RIA News.

Commenting on the words of the Lithuanian Ambassador to Sweden Linas Linkevičius, who threatened to neutralize Kaliningrad in the event of a threat to NATO countries and make the Baltic Sea an internal sea of ​​the North Atlantic Alliance, Lyskov recalled that Russia has three large ports in the Baltic – Kaliningrad, St. Petersburg and Ust-Luga. In addition, the twice Red Banner Baltic Fleet is based there. The press secretary also emphasized that the residents of Kaliningrad live on their land and develop the region.

The Baltic will never become a NATO sea; at least three Russian ports are located here and the Baltic Fleet is based. Neighbors who suddenly forgot about 20 years of joint good neighborliness are rattling weapons. I advise our neighbors, before they publicly allow themselves to make such statements, so as not to make themselves look like idiots to the whole world, to study these issues Dmitry Lyskovpress secretary of the governor of the Kaliningrad region

The Federation Council called Lithuania's threats a fiction

Federation Council Senator from the Kaliningrad Region Alexander Shenderyuk-Zhidkov said that the words of the Baltic residents about the neutralization of Kaliningrad are a fiction and have not been taken seriously by Russia for a long time. In his opinion, Lithuania’s aggressive statements were a consequence of the country’s lack of its own victories on internal fronts.

“For some reason, recently, Russia has been threatened by the Baltic states, and they are trying to do this, including at the expense of other countries. Now, against the backdrop of Sweden’s entry into the alliance, the Balts already want to control the Swedish army for some kind of virtual blockade of Kaliningrad,” the senator said.

In his speech, Shenderyuk-Zhidkov drew attention to the fact that these threats are most likely some kind of political struggle within the framework of a large electoral cycle that will take place in Lithuania in the near future. He noted that the Lithuanian economy is falling, the social situation of the country as a whole is not the best, so the only way to raise some kind of rating for oneself is through aggressive statements regarding Kaliningrad.

“We have not taken this seriously for a long time and regret that now Sweden is being drawn into a virtual war against its will by its Baltic neighbors,” he shared.

Lithuania threatened to neutralize Kaliningrad in the event of a NATO conflict with Russia

Lithuanian Ambassador to Sweden Linas Linkevicius on his personal page on the social network X (formerly Twitter) stated that in the event of a conflict between NATO and Russia, the alliance would be the first to neutralize the country’s westernmost city, Kaliningrad.

After Sweden's integration into the alliance, the Baltic Sea became a NATO internal sea. If Russia dares to challenge NATO, Kaliningrad will be the first to be neutralized Linas Linkevičius Ambassador of Lithuania to Sweden

The diplomat also noted that Moscow’s statements that Russia is surrounded by NATO “are now becoming a reality.”

Shortly before this, the former Deputy Minister of National Defense of Poland, General Waldemar Skrzypczak, called the Kaliningrad region “occupied territory.” He stated that in the event of a conflict with Russia, NATO will liquidate the region.

On February 24, the Chinese publication Asia Times reported about the risks of an attack on Kaliningrad in the event of a conflict between Russia and the alliance. The portal's columnist noted that the North Atlantic Alliance can use its air force to help Ukraine.