The opinion of the Chinese Ambassador to France Liu Shaye, which he expressed about the sovereignty of the post-Soviet countries and the situation of Crimea, was criticized on April 23 in Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania, as well as in Ukraine.

The diplomat explained that there is no international agreement that would specify the status of the post-Soviet states as sovereign countries, clarifies “Gazeta.Ru”. As for the Crimea, it originally belonged to Russia and passed to the Ukrainian SSR only in 1954 after the decision of Nikita Khrushchev, the ambassador said in an interview with the French TV channel LCI.

To these words, the Ukrainian ambassador to France said that his Chinese counterpart may have problems with geography. And Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevich called the diplomat’s remark unacceptable and said that Beijing expected a refutation of Liu Shaye’s statements.

In turn, Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahna said that he intends to call the Chinese ambassador for clarification about the statement made. And his Lithuanian counterpart Gabrielius Landsbergis immediately declared his distrust of China, which wants to contribute to a peaceful settlement of the situation in Ukraine.

“If someone is still perplexed why the Baltic countries do not trust China in “mediating peace in Ukraine”, then here is the Chinese ambassador, who claims that Crimea is Russia, and the borders of our countries do not have a legal basis,” he said. Landsbergis on social media.

In turn, political scientist Vladimir Oleinik, in an interview with Izvestia on April 23, said that the Chinese ambassador to France spoke from the point of view of the historical aspect when he declared that Crimea belongs to Russia. In addition, according to the political scientist, “a diplomat of this level would not speak a gag” and, probably, there is a similar point of view in the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

Earlier, on April 21, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said that Beijing has always taken an objective and fair position regarding the Ukrainian crisis. He also stressed that no state has the right to interfere in relations between Russia and China.

On February 24, China published a position paper on a political settlement of the situation in Ukraine. Its goal is to continue its constructive role in resolving the crisis and achieving peace.

On February 27, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the Kremlin could not imagine the circumstances of the return of Crimea to Ukraine.

Crimea became part of Russia in 2014 after a referendum in which the majority of the inhabitants of the peninsula voted for reunification with the Russian Federation. Kyiv refuses to recognize the results of the vote and considers Crimea its territory. The leadership of Russia has repeatedly stated that the inhabitants of the republic voted for reunification in a democratic way and the question of the ownership of the peninsula is finally closed.