Next year, the newest Project 12700 minesweeper Alexandrite equipped with underwater drones will join the Baltic Fleet. Experts told Izvestia about this.

We are talking about robots that are able to find and neutralize objects at different depths. It is still unknown which ship, “Pyotr Ilyichev”, “Anatoly Shlemov” or “Lev Chernavin”, will receive them.

It is noted that the strengthening of the borders of the Baltic with a unique minesweeper is planned due to the fact that in recent years NATO aviation has regularly conducted training mining near Russian bases.

“The task of the Russian minesweepers is to ensure the deployment of ships of the Baltic Fleet. A small canal leads from Baltiysk to the sea; it is not difficult to mine it. But even in peacetime there is a lot of work for the “Alexandrites”. Since the time of the world wars, many mines have remained in the Baltic. Although they are many years old, some can be dangerous, ”said military expert Dmitry Boltenkov.

Also, “Alexandrites” can be used to search for sunken ships and submarines, as well as to inspect gas pipelines.

It is noted that the Project 12700 Alexandrite minesweepers have a fiberglass hull that is invisible to magnetic ammunition fuses. To search for and destroy mines, the “Diamant” system is on board, which includes two light boats equipped with special underwater robots. After detecting dangerous objects, underwater drones come into play, which install explosive charges on them. If necessary, they can tow the ammunition in shallow water and destroy there.

Project 12700 minesweepers were developed by the Almaz Central Marine Design Bureau. By the mid-2020s, it is planned to build 12 such ships.

