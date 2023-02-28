Calculations of the Iskander OTRK of the Baltic Fleet conducted missile strike exercises

The crews of the operational-tactical missile systems (OTRK) “Iskander” of the missile formation of the Baltic Fleet conducted exercises to deliver missile strikes against important targets of a mock enemy. This was reported in the press service of the fleet, reports TASS.

It is noted that, as part of the exercise, the missilemen carried out a covert advance to the designated positional area, equipped starting positions, and also performed single and group electronic launches on targets that imitated missile launchers, airfields, protected objects and command posts of a mock enemy.

The press service noted that during the exercises, the command of the formation from mobile command posts practiced issues of covert control of units. The combat crews of the missilemen operated under conditions of imitation of radiation and chemical contamination of the area. Also, the rocket men repelled the attack of sabotage and reconnaissance groups of a mock enemy.

Mobile OTRK “Iskander” are designed to destroy important objects, air defense and missile defense systems of the enemy at ranges up to 500 kilometers.

In December 2022, the first deputy director of Rostec, Vladimir Artyakov, announced that Russia had significantly increased the production of Iskander OTRK missiles.

In September 2022, the Commander-in-Chief of the Ground Forces, General of the Army Oleg Salyukov, called the Iskander-M OTRK the best in its class.