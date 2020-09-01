Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia refused to purchase electricity from Belarus. This decision will come into force after the launch of the Belarusian nuclear power plant in Ostrovets in 2021, it says in the message of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications of Estonia.

The agreement between the Baltic countries on trade with third countries was concluded until 2025, that is, before the synchronization of the energy systems of the states. It is noted that the purpose of the agreement is to ensure the security of supplies, as well as to support its own manufacturers.

“To a lesser extent, electricity trade will be directed to the Russian-Latvian section, using the power left over from intra-Baltic trade,” the statement said. The decision does not affect trade between the Kaliningrad region and Lithuania, which will remain in full.

Earlier, the Baltic countries imposed sanctions against the leadership of Belarus, the reasons were called falsifications in the presidential elections in the republic and numerous reports of violence by the security forces. The incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko and 29 other officials and members of the government have been declared persona non grata. Minsk promised to introduce retaliatory sanctions.

Lukashenka himself said that the reciprocal decisions would be economic, and speculated that the Balts “blather” at the command of “more seasoned” countries. As an example of sanctions, he named the closure of the border with Western countries and the termination of the transit of goods.