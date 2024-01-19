The Baltic countries arm themselves against the Russian threat: “Defense systems”

THE Baltic countries, who have long claimed that they could be the victims of a future invasion of Moscow, take the initiative by deciding to equip themselves with common “defense structures” along the borders with Russia and its ally Belarus. This was announced by the Estonian Ministry of Defense, according to which Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia “will buildor anti-mobility defensive structures in the coming years to discourage and, if necessary, defend against military threats”. The three states, republics of the USSR until its dissolution in 1991 after being annexed in 1940 following the Molotov-Ribbentrop pact between the Soviets and the Nazis, are among the most convinced supporters of the opinion that if he is not defeated in Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin will also attack NATO countries.

Starting from these small states close to the borders of Russia and Belarus. An accusation also leveled against Putin by American President Joe Biden as he tries to convince Congress to provide new aid to Kiev. Last month, Putin himself defined these hypotheses as “nonsense”, because Moscow “has no interest in fighting NATO”.

Meanwhile, Ukraine continues to attack energy infrastructures with its drones on Russian territory, with bombings which, if not on the same scale as the Russian ones on its territory, nevertheless have an important symbolic value demonstrating the reaction capabilities of Kiev's forces. A military intelligence source has claimed responsibility for a raid this morning on an oil depot in the Bryansk border region, where four large tanks caught fire. The attack occurred in the locality of Klintsy.

The governor, Alexander Bogomaz, said that a Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle, intercepted by Russian defenses, dropped the bombs it was carrying onto the depot before being destroyed. Even more significant was the raid claimed yesterday by Kiev on another crude oil deposit in the St. Petersburg region, almost a thousand kilometers north of the border with Ukraine. The claimed successes are not enough to quell the discontent over the flaws that the Kiev government denounces in the wall of Western sanctions against Russia, and which also concern the armaments used by Moscow's army. “Up to 95% of critical foreign-made components found in Russian weapons destroyed in Ukraine come from Western countries,” Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba denounced.

