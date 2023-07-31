EA Sports has announced that the Ballon d’Or will be featured in EA Sports FC 24. Players will be able to receive the famous trophy in the game’s Career mode. Every player dreams of winning the Ballon d’Or, which has been awarded every year since 1956 by France Football to the best male and female football player of the season. Widely regarded as the most prestigious individual award any footballer can receive, the iconic trophy was displayed in Amsterdam during EA Sports FC’s Livestream event on July 13, with previous winners Luis Figo and Ronaldinho in attendance. David Jackson, VP of Brand, EA Sports FC, said: “We are thrilled to bring the Ballon d’Or to EA Sports FC. The inclusion of these iconic trophies in the game furthers our commitment to providing players with the most authentic and inspiring football experiences possible.” EA Sports FC also presented the Deep Dive on the game’s Career Mode, with Community Manager Shelden Rogers participating , together with Alex Constantinescu and Pete O’Donnel from the Game Design team. Alex and Pete take the audience through a 7-minute video explaining all the new changes coming to the Manager Career and Player Career modes. The game will be available from 29 September 2023 with early access through the Ultimate Edition from September 22, 2023 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch.