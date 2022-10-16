The Ballon d’Or award.. France Football announces the winner tomorrow

The Ballon d’Or handover ceremony will be held at Chatelier Theater in the French capital, Paris, at 7:00 pm GMT.

Among the most prominent candidates for the award in the said season, the star of the French national team and Real Madrid, Karim Benzema, who was nominated by many players and specialized newspapers, after a very successful season for him, in light of the fading of other stars that had previously dominated the Golden Ball, such as Argentine Lionel Messi The Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo.

Here are some of the most prominent nominees for the 30-player Ballon d’Or award, and they are as follows:

Benzema is an extraordinary candidate

Real Madrid striker, French international Karim Benzema, appears to be an extraordinary candidate to win the Ballon d’Or this year, becoming the first Frenchman to win the prestigious award since Zinedine Zidane after nearly a quarter of a century.

The 34-year-old scored 44 goals in 46 games in all competitions last season with the Royal Club, including 15 in the Champions League.

In the continental competition, Benzema presented extraordinary levels in front of the strongest teams of the tournament, recording a hat-trick against Paris Saint-Germain within 17 minutes in the second half in the second leg of the first leg of the final, and Chelsea in England in the first leg of the quarter-finals. He also scored three goals in the two semi-final matches against Manchester City, to lead the team to the final, in which it beat Liverpool.

Benzema won the European Player of the Year award presented by the European Union for the game “UEFA”, last August and is going through the best period of his career nearly a month before the World Cup.

If he wins, Benzema will become the fifth Frenchman to achieve this feat after Raymond Kopa (1958), Michel Platini (1983, 1984, 1985), Jean-Pierre Papin (1991) and Zinedine Zidane (1998).

Previously, the award was given based on the player’s performance throughout the year, but the system has changed, and it is now based on what he offers during the season.

Messi’s absence and Ronaldo’s presence

Last year, Argentine Lionel Messi won the Ballon d’Or for the seventh time, enhancing his record, but he was not a candidate this year after a disappointing first season with Paris Saint-Germain.

The Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo, who has been crowned five times, is present, while the Brazilian Neymar, Messi’s colleague at Saint Germain, is absent from the list of candidates.

Record the winners since the first edition

Here are the names of the winners of the Ballon d’Or award for the best footballer since 1956:

2021: Lionel Messi

2019: Lionel Messi

2018: Croatia’s Luka Modric

2017: Cristiano Ronaldo

2016: Cristiano Ronaldo

2015: Lionel Messi

2014: Cristiano Ronaldo

2013: Cristiano Ronaldo

2012: Lionel Messi

2011: Lionel Messi

2010: Lionel Messi

2009: Lionel Messi

2008: Cristiano Ronaldo

2007: Brazilian Ricardo Kaká

2006: Fabio Cannavaro, Italy

2005: Brazilian Ronaldinho

2004: Andrey Shevchenko, Ukraine

2003: Czech Pavel Nedved

2002: Brazilian Ronaldo

2001: England’s Michael Owen

2000: Luis Figo, Portugal

1999: Brazilian Rivaldo

1998: French Zinedine Zidane

1997: Brazilian Ronaldo

1996: Matthias Sammer, Germany

1995: Liberian George Weah

1994: Hristo Stoichkov, Bulgarian

1993: Italian Roberto Baggio

1992: Dutch Marco van Basten

1991: Jean-Pierre Papin, French

1990: German Lothar Matthaus

1989: Dutch Marco van Basten

1988: Dutch Marco van Basten

1987: Dutchman Ruud Gullit

1986: Soviet Igor Belanov

1985: Frenchman Michel Platini

1984: Frenchman Michel Platini

1983: Frenchman Michel Platini

1982: Italian Paolo Rossi

1981: Karl-Heinz Rummenigge

1980: Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, Germany

1979: England’s Kevin Keegan

1978: England’s Kevin Keegan

1977: Denmark’s Alan Simonsen

1976: German Franz Beckenbauer

1975: Soviet Oleg Blokhin

1974: Johan Cruyff, Dutch

1973: Dutchman Johan Cruyff

1972: German Franz Beckenbauer

1971: Johan Cruyff, Dutch

1970: Gerd Muller, Germany

1969: Italian Gianni Rivera

1968: Northern Irishman George Best

1967: Hungarian Florian Albert

1966: England’s Bobby Charlton

1965: Portuguese Eusebio

1964: Scotsman Denise Lowe

1963: Soviet goalkeeper Lev Yashin

1962: Czechoslovakian Joseph Masopust

1961: Italian Omar Sivori

1960: Luis Soares, Spain

1959: Alfredo Di Stefano of Spain

1958: Frenchman Raymond Cuba

1957: Alfredo Di Stefano of Spain

1956: England’s Stanley Matthews

It is noteworthy that between 2010 and 2015, the Ballon d’Or award from France Football was merged with the award for the best player in the world awarded annually by the International Football Association (FIFA), before they were separated again starting from 2016.

France Football initially awarded the Golden Ball to the best European player in Europe (between 1956 and 1994, then to the best player in Europe between 1995 and 2006, and to the best player in the world starting from 2007).

The 2020 edition was canceled due to the repercussions of the Corona virus.