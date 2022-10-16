The Ballon d’Or award.. France Football announces the winner tomorrow

The Ballon d’Or handover ceremony will be held at Chatelier Theater in the French capital, Paris, at 7:00 pm GMT.
Among the most prominent candidates for the award in the said season, the star of the French national team and Real Madrid, Karim Benzema, who was nominated by many players and specialized newspapers, after a very successful season for him, in light of the fading of other stars that had previously dominated the Golden Ball, such as Argentine Lionel Messi The Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo.
Here are some of the most prominent nominees for the 30-player Ballon d’Or award, and they are as follows:
Benzema is an extraordinary candidate
Real Madrid striker, French international Karim Benzema, appears to be an extraordinary candidate to win the Ballon d’Or this year, becoming the first Frenchman to win the prestigious award since Zinedine Zidane after nearly a quarter of a century.
The 34-year-old scored 44 goals in 46 games in all competitions last season with the Royal Club, including 15 in the Champions League.
In the continental competition, Benzema presented extraordinary levels in front of the strongest teams of the tournament, recording a hat-trick against Paris Saint-Germain within 17 minutes in the second half in the second leg of the first leg of the final, and Chelsea in England in the first leg of the quarter-finals. He also scored three goals in the two semi-final matches against Manchester City, to lead the team to the final, in which it beat Liverpool.
Benzema won the European Player of the Year award presented by the European Union for the game “UEFA”, last August and is going through the best period of his career nearly a month before the World Cup.
If he wins, Benzema will become the fifth Frenchman to achieve this feat after Raymond Kopa (1958), Michel Platini (1983, 1984, 1985), Jean-Pierre Papin (1991) and Zinedine Zidane (1998).
Previously, the award was given based on the player’s performance throughout the year, but the system has changed, and it is now based on what he offers during the season.
Messi’s absence and Ronaldo’s presence
Last year, Argentine Lionel Messi won the Ballon d’Or for the seventh time, enhancing his record, but he was not a candidate this year after a disappointing first season with Paris Saint-Germain.
The Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo, who has been crowned five times, is present, while the Brazilian Neymar, Messi’s colleague at Saint Germain, is absent from the list of candidates.
Record the winners since the first edition
Here are the names of the winners of the Ballon d’Or award for the best footballer since 1956:
- 2021: Lionel Messi
- 2019: Lionel Messi
- 2018: Croatia’s Luka Modric
- 2017: Cristiano Ronaldo
- 2016: Cristiano Ronaldo
- 2015: Lionel Messi
- 2014: Cristiano Ronaldo
- 2013: Cristiano Ronaldo
- 2012: Lionel Messi
- 2011: Lionel Messi
- 2010: Lionel Messi
- 2009: Lionel Messi
- 2008: Cristiano Ronaldo
- 2007: Brazilian Ricardo Kaká
- 2006: Fabio Cannavaro, Italy
- 2005: Brazilian Ronaldinho
- 2004: Andrey Shevchenko, Ukraine
- 2003: Czech Pavel Nedved
- 2002: Brazilian Ronaldo
- 2001: England’s Michael Owen
- 2000: Luis Figo, Portugal
- 1999: Brazilian Rivaldo
- 1998: French Zinedine Zidane
- 1997: Brazilian Ronaldo
- 1996: Matthias Sammer, Germany
- 1995: Liberian George Weah
- 1994: Hristo Stoichkov, Bulgarian
- 1993: Italian Roberto Baggio
- 1992: Dutch Marco van Basten
- 1991: Jean-Pierre Papin, French
- 1990: German Lothar Matthaus
- 1989: Dutch Marco van Basten
- 1988: Dutch Marco van Basten
- 1987: Dutchman Ruud Gullit
- 1986: Soviet Igor Belanov
- 1985: Frenchman Michel Platini
- 1984: Frenchman Michel Platini
- 1983: Frenchman Michel Platini
- 1982: Italian Paolo Rossi
- 1981: Karl-Heinz Rummenigge
- 1980: Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, Germany
- 1979: England’s Kevin Keegan
- 1978: England’s Kevin Keegan
- 1977: Denmark’s Alan Simonsen
- 1976: German Franz Beckenbauer
- 1975: Soviet Oleg Blokhin
- 1974: Johan Cruyff, Dutch
- 1973: Dutchman Johan Cruyff
- 1972: German Franz Beckenbauer
- 1971: Johan Cruyff, Dutch
- 1970: Gerd Muller, Germany
- 1969: Italian Gianni Rivera
- 1968: Northern Irishman George Best
- 1967: Hungarian Florian Albert
- 1966: England’s Bobby Charlton
- 1965: Portuguese Eusebio
- 1964: Scotsman Denise Lowe
- 1963: Soviet goalkeeper Lev Yashin
- 1962: Czechoslovakian Joseph Masopust
- 1961: Italian Omar Sivori
- 1960: Luis Soares, Spain
- 1959: Alfredo Di Stefano of Spain
- 1958: Frenchman Raymond Cuba
- 1957: Alfredo Di Stefano of Spain
- 1956: England’s Stanley Matthews
It is noteworthy that between 2010 and 2015, the Ballon d’Or award from France Football was merged with the award for the best player in the world awarded annually by the International Football Association (FIFA), before they were separated again starting from 2016.
France Football initially awarded the Golden Ball to the best European player in Europe (between 1956 and 1994, then to the best player in Europe between 1995 and 2006, and to the best player in the world starting from 2007).
The 2020 edition was canceled due to the repercussions of the Corona virus.
