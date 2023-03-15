A technology discovered 20 years ago resurfaced at the World Cup in Qatar as the protagonist of a new tool to avoid arbitration controversies. The ultraband UWB (for its acronym in English) and the IMU (inertial measurement unit) sensor are the basic elements of the so-called Al Rihla ball, which used a chip to detect movements and signal its position on the court.

Bluetooth emerged a couple of decades ago as the preferred connectivity tool, leaving UWB aside. However, technology companies have recently begun to harness the benefits of ultraband for the interconnection of devices.

Thus, the German technology company Kinexon turned to UWB to implement it in the ball with a chip used in the 2022 World Cup, since its short-range connection provides better radio spectrum to detect its position.

The microchip weighs 14 grams and, as it requires electrical power, the ball must be charged like any device with a USB connection.

The ultra band allows to know the exact location of the ball during the game, which helps the video assistant referee (VAR, for its acronym in English) to indicate if there is an offside, if it has entered the goal line or if it has out of bounds of the field.

Velocity, orientation and gravitational forces

The other sensor used by Al Rihla is the IMU, which allows knowing the speed, orientation and gravitational forces that affect the ball.

The predecessor of this ball is the Tesla 18, used in Russia 2018; It had a chip with Near Field Communication (NFC) connectivity, which allowed information to be sent via an app to a smartphone. However, it did not have a technology as developed as Al Rihla to be an important arbitration tool.

The implementation of the ball with the IMU sensors and the UWB ultra band was transcendental for the decision of several controversial plays that even took away a goal from the star Cristiano Ronaldo.

In the duel between Portugal and Uruguay, corresponding to the group stage, the IMU sensor, which detects the vibrations of the ball at each touch, determined that Ronaldo had not touched the ball before entering the goal for the first goal, indicating that the goal corresponded to his teammate Bruno Fernandes. That was the first sample of the application of this new technology in soccer.

In the match between Spain and Japan he was also decisive. Ao Tanaka scored the goal in the 51st minute with which the Asians beat Spain 2-1. However, an image indicated that the ball would have left the field before, but Al Rihla’s technology determined otherwise, validating the goal.

Although these new tools can serve as support to avoid sports injustices, there are those who consider that referees lose the ability to make the right decisions on the field.

“We cannot minimize technology, today we are living in another era of sport. However, some of us are romantic and have nostalgia for the stages of yesteryear with learning without depending on these elements. The whistler is the one who should always be the highest authority,” said former referee Gilberto Alcalá.