After each AC Milan or Inter goal, the ball will be authenticated via blockchain and stored to then become a piece of memorabilia: the initiative is the result of the collaboration of Lega Serie A with the fan token platform, Socios

Each ball weighs a boulder, it is used to say when the stakes of a game are high and every mistake risks counting double. This will be the case on Wednesday evening in Riyadh, when Milan and Inter will compete in Saudi Arabia for the Italian Super Cup, in an overall moment of opacity for the two cousin clubs. Precisely those balls, however, will be the protagonists for the first time of a joint initiative between Lega Serie A and Sociosthe fan token platform that for some years has been making itself known through prizes and competitions in the world of football and sport in general.

How does it work — What will happen at King Fahd Stadium will undoubtedly be something new, but it could be the first step on a very long journey. In fact, with each goal scored, the ball will be “withdrawn” by the referee and taken to the sideline, exchanged for a new one. The one that ended up on the net, however, will no longer be used during the match: it will in fact be sealed by a representative of the League and placed in a display case, kept for future use. A future in which it will end up in the hands of a fan as a memorabilia, just one of those objects that the fan token platform makes available to its users on a dedicated app every day. If we consider that similar souvenirs usually circulate for years resurfacing on auction sites with sometimes astronomical valuations, we understand how much such an initiative can catalyze the attention of fans of Milanese teams. And also those of other teams if, as it seems, this debut will also have a long life in other competitions. See also Tough, reserved, ruthless: Chelsea greets Marina Granovskaia, their Iron Lady

The words — The initiative is supported on a technical level by the blockchain chiliz and digital authentication of GameUsed which acts as a bank for the so-called Socios Collectibles like these “goal balls”. Each ball will also be accompanied by an NFC chip, thanks to which the owner will be able to review the highlight of the related goal by bringing their smartphone close to the memorabilia. Luigi De Siervo, CEO of Lega Serie A, commented: “Once again we are meeting the wishes of the fans, giving them the opportunity to obtain unique and collectible items to make them feel more and more in contact with the sporting event on the field”. “Thanks to this initiative we will be the first League, through the partnership with Socios.com, to allow fans to own the iconic object par excellence of a Final, the ball of a goal. It’s not just a question of enhancing the Lega Serie A product, but also of making tangible the unique emotions that football can give to fans all over the world”. The CEO of SociosAlexandre Dreyfus: “The Super Cup final will be a spectacular occasion and the perfect opportunity to showcase the many ways in which the blockchain technology of chiliz it’s helping to give more value to the fans and the teams.” See also Overtaking and paying homage to doctors: Milan-Inter, the spectacle of the first leg in the stands - Video Gazzetta.it

