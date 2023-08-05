October 2017, Trento. Carlo is 22 years old and has a passion for philosophy. He enrolled in Physics as the beginning of a training course but then – you know how life goes – he discovered that technology also has its charm. Davide, on the other hand, after an initial passion for football, decided as a child what his future will be: an engineer. Nicola doesn’t have a dream job but he’s good with numbers. Football is the least of their thoughts… or almost. Yet, when they hear that the Federcalcio has organized the first hackathon in Italian history, they sign up. For those who don’t attend, it works like this: teams of four people locked in a room and 36 hours to solve a problem with algorithms and mathematical analysis. In the end, a jury awards the best idea and there’s an unwritten rule: for 36 hours, you hardly sleep. Nerd exercise? Well, discreetly. Carlo, Davide and Nicola participate with Umberto, a housemate who appears and disappears in a second in this story, and… they don’t win. At the end of the 36 hours, however, deprived of sleep, Carlo ends up in the library and sees a business: “I understood that behind football there was a data industry that I didn’t imagine”.