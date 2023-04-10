Telegram channel “Fly away”: Bulgaria has become worse at issuing visas to Russians

The popular Balkan country – Bulgaria – has become worse at issuing visas to Russian tourists. Writes about it Telegram channel “Fly away”.

It is noted that almost all entry documents that were issued to Russians by Bulgaria in late March – early April 2023 were single entry. “Even if the visa is for 90 days, it is issued with a single entry,” the message says.

Experts attribute such changes to the decision of the new employees of the Bulgarian embassy to stop issuing multiple entry visas. At the same time, it is specified that Russians can get to Bulgaria with any multiple Schengen, which they continue to issue.

Earlier in April, Jan Papezh, deputy head of the Association of Czech Travel Agencies, said that Russians began to come to the country more often. The expert emphasized that most of the arriving travelers are Russian citizens living in foreign countries. According to him, some tourists traveled to the republic through Turkey and Qatar.