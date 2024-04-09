The Parliament of the Balearic Islands gave the green light this Tuesday to the non-permanent commission of inquiry into the Koldo case and the contract that the Government of the islands chaired by the socialist Francina Armengol signed with the main company investigated in the plot for the acquisition of one and a half million masks worth 3.7 million euros. The commission will be chaired by the Vox parliamentary group, which was the one that, with the support of the PP, proposed its creation. Among the summonses raised are that of the president of Congress and former president of the Balearic Islands and that of the former Minister of Transport, José Luis Ábalos.

The Vox deputy María José Verdú will be in charge of chairing the commission, while the vice president will be the PSIB-PSOE parliamentarian Pilar Costa and the secretary will be the PP deputy, Marga Durán. In the coming days, the members of the commission will establish the work plan and the schedule of appearances. Verdú defended this Tuesday on Cadena Ser the need for Armengol to appear, considering that “she was the most responsible person at that time” for the Balearic Executive.

However, Vox is not in favor of the appearance of the current president of the community, Marga Prohens, under whose mandate the complaint file for defective masks initiated by the Socialist Government has been allowed to expire. “We will investigate the file and we will call all the people who are linked and who we believe have to appear. Right now there is no indication that we have to request Prohens' appearance,” he stressed. “It is a commission solely for the PP to draw up its conclusions and, above all, to protect Prohens so that he does not give the explanations he has to give,” says PSIB-PSOE spokesperson, Iago Negueruela, who accuses the commission of not being “impartial. For Negueruela, the conclusions “are already written” and he reproaches that Vox has already decided who has to appear, even before having developed a work plan.

The Balearic Health Service spent 3.7 million euros on one and a half million FPP2 masks in May 2020, at the worst moment of the pandemic, and demanded the return of the extra cost from the company Soluciones de Gestión, as it was worse quality than what was purchased, almost three years later. The claim, raised by the Government of Francina Armengol, was later processed by the Prohens Executive, which renounced it last March claiming that it had no chance of succeeding. The Government of the Balearic Islands has now opened a new administrative route to claim the full amount of the masks for a total sum of 3.7 million euros. The Health Service stated that there are sufficient elements to declare the contract award act null and void, which forces the administration to abandon the open procedure.