The Balearic Government wants to require health workers to obtain a COVID vaccination certificate or, if they are not vaccinated, three diagnostic tests each week, of which two must be PCR. The regional executive is going to ask the Superior Court of the Balearic Islands (TSJIB) to endorse this measure, which seeks to provide guarantees and security in hospitals and patients, said the spokesman for the Government, Iago Negueruela.

In addition, health workers in public and private centers that are newly incorporated or who return to their posts after a leave or vacation, regardless of whether they are vaccinated or not, must undergo a diagnostic test 72 hours before re-entry, although people not vaccinated but who have passed the covid should not undergo these preventive screening tests during the 90 days following the diagnosis of the infection.

For its part, the Ministry of Defense will require all military personnel participating in any of the international missions that the Armed Forces have abroad to complete the complete vaccination schedule against covid-19, as various military sources have assured Europa Press.

Having an updated vaccination record has always been an essential requirement for members of the Armed Forces deployed abroad, who have been vaccinated for 30 years against diseases such as yellow fever or hepatitis, among others. In this way, it is now also included among the requirements to participate in missions abroad to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. In fact, the troops that will soon be deployed in any of the missions are already receiving the third dose of reinforcement.

The Defense vaccination plan ordered the administration of the vaccine first to military health personnel and, later, to troops who were going to participate in operations. This has not prevented the appearance of some outbreaks among the contingents of some of the missions, although their virulence has decreased significantly since the appearance of the vaccine and the last cases have all been with mild or even asymptomatic symptoms. This was explained this Monday to the Minister of Defense, Margarita Robles, in a visit she made to the Operations Command, at the Retamares base, in Pozuelo de Alarcón (Madrid), to receive a balance of her work during the last year.