The general impact of the pandemic on the labor market hit Spain as a whole in 2020, according to the latest data from the Labor Force Survey (EPA), which shows a loss of 622,600 jobs and an increase of 527,900 more unemployed. Only four autonomous communities are spared from this fire: Murcia, Extremadura, Galicia and Ceuta, which are the only territories that have improved their unemployment data compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 to which the last sampling refers. On the opposite side of the balance is the Balearic Islands, which concentrates 109,900 unemployed, 75% more than in 2019, the highest percentage, justified by the setback that tourism has suffered in the islands as a result of restrictions on the international mobility.

The only anomalies within the blackness of the panorama that extends throughout the country are those presented by Extremadura, which has reduced its volume of unemployed by 12,200 people (-10.4%), followed by Murcia (-5,500 people, -4 , 7%), Galicia (-3,200, -2.16%) and Ceuta (-800, -7.34%). This peloton is far from the communities that have significantly worsened their percentages compared to last year, and which are, behind the Balearic Islands, the Community of Madrid (+127,700 people, + 36.2%), Catalonia (+132,100, + 32.56%), Navarra (+8,200, + 28.8%) and the Canary Islands (+61,600, + 28.3%).

With regard to employment, all territories destroyed employment in 2020 with the exceptions of Extremadura, which created 5,500 jobs (+ 1.44%); the autonomous city of Melilla (+4,500, + 16.6%), Murcia (+2,100 people, + 0.35%) and La Rioja (+400, + 0.26%). In contrast, the greatest declines in employment occurred in Catalonia, which lost 137,600 jobs (-3.9%), the Canary Islands (-112,800, -12%), Madrid (-107,100, -3.37%), Valencian Community (-72,500, -3.44%) and Andalucía (-53,000, -1.69%). In the comparison with the third quarter, however, employment decreased in seven regions and grew by 10. The highest values ​​in the fall occurred in the Balearic Islands, which lost 50,000 employed persons (-8.7%). It also fell in Murcia (-4,500, -0.7%), Cantabria (-3,600, -1.5%), Galicia (-1,600, -0.2%), Extremadura (-1,100, -0.3%) , Navarra (-1,000, -0.4%) and the Basque Country (-400, -0.04%).

Green shoots

Despite the fact that in the months of the pandemic they have progressively worn down the Spanish productive fabric and mercilessly affected the labor market, in the last quarter 10 communities have managed to stop this downward curve and spot some small green shoots. Among all of them, Andalusia (-25,100 fewer unemployed, -2.7%), the Valencian Community (-24,800, -5.8%) and Murcia (-16,800, -13.1%) stand out. While those that saw that stock market gain more pronounced weight were Catalonia (+31,300, + 6.2%), Balearic Islands (+21,900, + 24.9%), Madrid (+21,000, + 4.6%), Navarra ( +5,900, + 18.9%), Canarias (+5,300, + 1.95%), Aragon (+4,400, + 5.8%) and Extremadura (+2,500, + 2.43%).

Taking the unemployment rate as a frame of reference, according to the records of the National Institute of Statistics (INE), the Basque Country is the autonomous community with the lowest unemployment rate in Spain (9.96%), followed by La Rioja ( 10.36%) and Castilla y León (10.61%). Ceuta (26.74%), Canarias (25.22%), Melilla (23.83%), Andalusia (22.74%), Extremadura (21.32%), Castilla-La Mancha appear in the lowest steps (17.39%) and the Balearic Islands (17.34%).