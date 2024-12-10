The Balearic Government of the PP plunges into paralysis: Prohens withdraws the 2025 Budgets after his total break with Vox

In the midst of the new crisis unleashed between PP and Vox in the Balearic Islands, and which on this occasion has led to the total rupture of their relations, the president of the Government, the popular Marga Prohens, has announced the withdrawal of the 2025 regional Budgets before the lack of agreements with the rest of the parliamentary groups. The Balearic leader advanced this decision during the plenary session held this Tuesday in the Autonomous Chamber, marked mainly by the agreement reached in extremis by the PP with the left-wing parties to avoid the repeal of the Balearic Democratic Memory Law, whose suppression imposed the extreme right at the beginning of the legislature in exchange for facilitating the investiture of Prohens.

During his speech, Prohens stated that the Executive will withdraw the Budget project “given that the conditions are not met” for its approval. The negotiations with those of Santiago Abascal have ended up dynamited due to the toughening of the conditions proposed by them, which, among other issues, demanded the suppression of Catalan in the public service and its elimination as a vehicular language in public education on the islands, in contrary to what is established in this sense by the Linguistic Normalization Law of 1986, which establishes that institutions must ensure the knowledge and progressive use of their own language – as considered by the Statute of Autonomy Balearic Islands – in the field of education.

Therefore, a scenario now opens in which the Government has shown itself willing to negotiate new accounts with the left, as stated by the parliamentary spokesperson of the PP, Sebastià Sagreras, who has pointed to the month of February as the date on which which the new text could be presented. “What is clear is that we will seek to obtain the majority,” stressed Sagreras, who, regarding the possibility that the withdrawal of the project opens the doors to the calling of early elections, as several PP mayors have requested, has assured that For now, that scenario is not contemplated. However, he added that the PP “likes election nights.”

Meanwhile, the vice president of the Government and Minister of Economy, Finance and Innovation, Antoni Costa, has asserted that the Executive “will never cross its red lines” and, therefore, “will not approve Budgets to destroy coexistence in the classrooms.” Taking into account this circumstance, he has committed to “continue negotiating with everyone, as has been done until now, and to work tirelessly for the stability” of the Autonomous Community.

For his part, Prohens has emphasized that the “roadmap” of his Government is the electoral program with which they participated in the 2023 regional elections, highlighting their “pride and strength” for “having won” the elections and for lead the party that “generates more trust.” “We are aware of what it implies,” he admitted, clarifying that “the red lines of the PP in linguistic matters are perfectly known and have been explained from the beginning of the legislature.” For this reason, he stressed, the conservatives “will not engage in tactics or blackmail based on an error that must be corrected because it does not represent the majority will of the Parliament.”

The Balearic president has referred, specifically, to the validation, due to a “human error” – in Costa’s words – of 34 amendments that Vox submitted to the autonomous administrative simplification law. After the incorporation of these amendments, the economic vice president of the Executive announced that, as soon as the Simplification Law is published in the Official Gazette of the Balearic Islands (BOIB), the Government will approve a decree that invalidates the measures, whose entry into force would retrograde. Balearic legislation decades ago in environmental matters and the normalization of the Catalan language.

The intention to overturn these amendments did not please Vox, which decided to overthrow the 2025 accounts in the first vote and emptied both the articles and the sections that make up the text of the Budgets of content.

However, Prohens has refused to make a “cordon sanitaire” neither to Vox nor to any party that “freely and democratically” has obtained parliamentary representation, as requested by the parliamentary spokesperson for Més per Mallorca, Lluís Apesteguia. “The 62,000 Vox voters continue to deserve the utmost respect from me,” he stressed, emphasizing that “no group should be labeled or isolated, because that is something that the left does not do either.”

The PP leader recalled that since the extreme right “decided in July to unilaterally break the governance agreements, with arguments that did not even affect this autonomous community, because it does not have the powers of unaccompanied foreign minors. , this Government has only been guided by its government program and the word given to the citizens”, who gave “their majority confidence” to the PP in the May 2023 elections. “We are a minority government and this implies negotiating law to law and initiative on initiative, without accepting blackmail and with the PP government program as the only red lines,” explained Prohens.

“Everything is much simpler,” for Prohens, because, as he recalled, “the situation of a minority government is not new in the Balearic Islands and forces us to negotiate law by law,” which, he claimed, “can be done from centrality, putting the interests of the citizens of the Balearic Islands above partisan interests.” For his part, Apesteguia has reproached the Government for insisting on stating that it reached an investiture pact with Vox because “they had no alternative.” “That is not true, Més extended his hand from the beginning with the condition that they will not reach any agreement with Vox,” he stated.

The eco-sovereignist has also criticized the Government because despite the fact that Vox decided in July to break the governance agreements, this autonomous Executive “has kept Vox as a preferred partner”, and “they have only tried to reach an agreement with the left to solve the errors that Vox has brought him.”

For her part, the spokesperson for the far-right party in Parliament, Manuela Cañadas, has expressed indignation after the PP’s agreement with the left not to repeal the democratic memory law and the withdrawal of the regional budget project. “We have no fear of anything or anyone. Do they want to call elections? Let them summon them. I assume they have enough numbers. And if they do not have them, let them pray that there is not a Vox deputy who is fundamental for them,” he warned in statements to the media in the corridors of the Chamber.

So far, concessions by the PP have been practically a common trend in its negotiations with the extreme right. Last October, the Government carried out its proposal for a spending ceiling for next year thanks to the abstention of Vox, which just one day before announced its position after extracting the commitment from the popular party that they will not agree to the distribution of foreign minors. unaccompanied persons proposed by the central government, as well as the implementation of other measures to fight against “irregular immigration and occupation.”

Already in the debate on the 2024 accounts, the then extreme right spokesperson, Idoia Ribas, warned: “Vox does not extort anyone, it only kneels before God.” On that occasion, the PP was able to carry out its budgets after bowing to the demands of Abascal’s people, who, in exchange for providing their support to the accounts, extracted from the popular party the commitment to allocate 20 million euros to dismantle the school in Catalan and eliminate all subsidies to employers and unions.