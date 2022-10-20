Aurora Picornell and her daughter.

The Balearic Government announced this Thursday that the remains found in the exhumation of a grave in the San Coletes cemetery at the end of last year correspond to Aurora Picornell, known as Majorcan passion flower. A dressmaker by profession, she was responsible for the women’s organization of the Communist Party in the Balearic Islands. In the first days of the coup that gave rise to the Civil War, she was arrested, imprisoned and made to disappear with other companions on the night of January 5, 1937. She was 25 years old, married and the mother of a little girl. “Today is a historic day”, declared the Balearic Vice President, Juan Pedro Yllanes. “We are very proud to have found her because her executioners wanted to erase her from her history, but they have not gotten away with it. Aurora returns home ”, he has celebrated.

The remains, as explained by the forensic archaeologist Almudena García-Rubio, from the Aranzadi science society, had three shots in the skull, in addition to a rib, and in the ulna and radius of the left arm. Among the bones, at the height of the thorax, a fountain pen appeared. Unionist and feminist, Aurora Picornell was the promoter of the Working Women’s Day in Mallorca.

Fountain pen found next to the remains of Aurora Picornell, murdered and thrown into a mass grave along with four other women, Ceded by the Balearic Government

The Picornell family is a paradigm of the brutality of Franco’s repression. The father, Gabriel Picornell, a carpenter, was assassinated in Porreres in January 1937. He was a member of the Socialist Party and in the twenties he was one of the promoters of the Communist Association of Palma. He married Joana Femenías and they had seven children, three of whom -Aurora, Gabriel and Ignasi- were murdered. The youngest, Joan, managed to flee to France during the Civil War, but ended up in a Nazi concentration camp in Dachau and also died shortly after his release due to the harsh conditions of life in the camp. Ella Llibertat’s sister left Mallorca at the age of 15 and went into exile first in Mexico and then in France, where she spent the rest of her life.

