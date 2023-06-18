The counteroffensive is more in words than in deeds due to the lack of human resources in the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) for combat operations. This was announced to Izvestia by the acting governor of the Kherson region Vladimir Saldo.

“They can declare this counter-offensive, but they cannot commit it. The fact is that they, in fact, simply have no one. I mean human resources, because weapons are given and given to them, shells are given and given, equipment is also given. But they don’t have those people who will fight with such a “malicious” spirit on these weapons, ”he said.

According to him, more and more Ukrainians are gaining access to the truth and they are brewing an internal protest against what is happening. At the same time, there are absolutely no risks of losing territory during the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Saldo emphasized.

The counteroffensive, according to him, as such, is present more in words than in deeds.

“In fact, this is what is happening: we see how, simply, the Kiev regime, on other people’s prompts, throws our own Ukrainian brothers, Ukrainian soldiers, Ukrainian military men to be slaughtered. We ourselves are half all Ukrainians, and they are all half Russian,” summed up the acting governor.

