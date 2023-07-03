Balance: Armed Forces of Ukraine lost 30 servicemen and two howitzers in the Antonovsky Bridge area

Acting head of the Kherson region Volodymyr Saldo spoke about the losses suffered by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) in the area of ​​the Antonovsky bridge, trying to cross to the other side of the Dnieper. His words convey RIA News.

“There is data on the losses of the enemy. There are already more than 30 servicemen, two American howitzers, several self-propelled guns that are trying to move there. And, of course, a large number of boats,” Saldo said.