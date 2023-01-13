Kherson, temporarily under the control of Ukraine, faces a humanitarian catastrophe. On January 13, Acting Governor of the Kherson region Vladimir Saldo on the air of the TV channel “Crimea 24”.

“A humanitarian catastrophe threatens the infrastructure of Kherson. It is systematically and unplannedly destroyed by the “liberators” themselves, as they (the Ukrainian side. – Ed.) call themselves,” Saldo said.

According to him, the Ukrainian military use uncivilized methods. In particular, they drive mobile pickup trucks with mortars and machine guns, open fire in different parts of the city and leave.

Saldo also noted that the inhabitants of Kherson are waiting for the return of Russia, which will do everything “so that they are not abandoned.”

In addition, he spoke about the life of citizens on the left-bank part of the Kherson region, controlled by the Russian side. According to him, people there are gradually returning to their usual lives and are already preparing for the spring sowing season.

On December 24, Saldo said that the shelling of Kherson by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) was a disgusting provocation. He noted that the responsibility for these bombings, as well as for the deaths of civilians, is borne by the authorities of Ukraine, which give similar orders to the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

A few days earlier, on December 22, Saldo reported that Ukrainian nationalists were carrying out cleansing of the local population in Kherson. He said that the nationalists are doing this together with the special forces of the Ukrainian army.

On November 9, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu gave the order to withdraw Russian troops from Kherson and organize defense along the line of the Dnieper River. The decision to withdraw troops from Kherson was made after Sergei Surovikin, who at that time commanded a joint group of troops in the area of ​​the special operation, pointed out that in the event of further shelling of the Kakhovka dam by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Russian troops could be isolated. The lives of the civilian population could also be at risk.

On November 11, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov, an official representative of the Russian Defense Ministry, announced that the transfer of Russian troops to the left bank of the Dnieper had been completed. He also noted that civilians who wished to leave the right-bank part of the Kherson region were assisted in evacuation.

On February 24, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

