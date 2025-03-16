The balance pacifism of a certain left

Europe has sold its soul to exist on Earth eight more days. The peace that Europe has won is the triumph of violence and it is also its defeat Gandhi

Surely there will be those who believe that Belarra’s shirt is more pacifist than Gandhi’s reflections: Adanism is what he has. The Belarra T -shirt is the exemplification of a left that resists contemplating the turn of the times, the deep change of reality or shows us that contemplates and intends to face the recipes of the past. NATO NO, Bases outside. Below Yankee imperialism. Everything as we leave in our youth, ours, not theirs. Hopefully a shirt and two slogans were to fix the mess in which the world is involved and with the world, Europe and with Europe, Spain and Spain, all of us!