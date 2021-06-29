Lionel Messi in the Copa América 2021:

➤ 3 goals.

➤ 2 assists.

➤ 4 matches.

➤ Scorer leader.

➤ No one has given more assists than him.

➤ MVP against Chile.

➤ MVP against Uruguay.

At 34, he is ruling in the most important national team tournament on the continent.

THE BEST.

– Undefeated (@InvictosSomos) June 29, 2021