The Copa América in Brazil 2021 begins to enter defining moments: the group stage of the continental tournament has ended, with Bolivia and Venezuela as the two eliminated teams, so we will now take stock of the performance of the teams and their footballers in this first part of the tournament.
No surprises: Brazil and Argentina were the two teams that accumulated the most points in the group stage of the Copa América, leading their respective groups and confirming their nickname as candidates to lift the title. Both teams accumulated 10 points product of three wins and a draw, although the local surpassed him in goals in favor: he scored 10, against seven of the combined Scaloni. In goals against there is also parity: 2 to 2.
Continuing with the logic, nobody has been surprised that the eliminated have been Bolivia and Venezuela, but without doubts when choosing the worst team the numbers speak for themselves: the Bolivian team could not add or a point, falling defeated in their four disputed commitments, and also was the team with the most goals against (10). Very hard.
Messi, always Messi: although Brazil is shown as the best team and with a Neymar in a state of grace, the individual figure in the group stage was none other than Lionel, who in addition to proclaiming himself a scorer with three goals (yesterday against Bolivia he scored a double ), also led the ranking of assists, and had spectacular performances both against Uruguay and last night against Bolivia. The crack, with just turned 34, continues to surprise the world and shows that its validity is absolute.
Many of us had him marked by his great present in Workshops, but confirming it with his selected is not easy: the central Piero Hincapié, barely 19 years old, led in practically all the items among the footballers of his position, being the great hit of the Copa América. Will you confirm it from quarters? Argentina is coming …
It is true that the Eurocup exhibits matches of a better level, both individually and collectively, but no one will be able to say that the Copa América lacks goals: in 19 of the 20 games played in the group stage there was at least one goal (In total, there were 46), with Colombia 0-0 Venezuela being the only one that did not witness sacred cries, by date 2 of Group B.
