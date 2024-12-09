



The Formula 1 session ends and in the recount of adventures and results the step back of Fernando Alonso and Aston Martin. A terrible year for the green team that in 2023 excited the staff with eight podiums for the Asturian. Nothing …









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only