Acting governor of Kherson region Balance: Ukraine does not have enough strength to seize Crimea

Ukraine and the United States do not have enough strength to seize the Crimea. This was told by the Acting Governor of the Kherson region Volodymyr Saldo in an interview RIA News.

According to him, “talking heads from Kyiv and Washington set the time for the capture of Crimea as early as the end of the summer of 2022.” The balance noted that then these dates were constantly postponed.

“Of course, neither the remnants of Ukraine nor the United States have the strength to seize Crimea. However, this does not mean that we can relax,” the acting governor of the Kherson region emphasized.

Earlier, British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace admitted that Ukrainian army forces could seize Crimea in 2023. He also expressed an optimistic view of Kyiv’s upcoming counter-offensive.

In turn, the first deputy head of the international committee of the Federation Council, Vladimir Dzhabarov, said that Ben Wallace’s words about the capture of the peninsula by Ukraine can be compared to a joke.

In addition, Alexei Chepa, deputy chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, commenting on the situation, noted that Wallace’s statements are PR. According to the deputy, such statements by Western politicians are made to attract the attention of journalists.