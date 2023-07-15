Saldo said that the plans of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to take advantage of the disaster at the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station failed

The plans of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) to take advantage of the situation after the disaster at the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station (HPP) failed. This was stated by the acting governor of the Kherson region Volodymyr Saldo in his Telegram-channel.

“The plans of the command of the armed formations of the Kyiv regime to take advantage of the situation after the catastrophe they arranged at the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station completely failed,” wrote Saldo. According to him, the situation on the line of contact has become more beneficial for the Russian military.

The acting head of the Kherson region also said that the Russian Armed Forces control most of the islands in the Dnieper Delta.

Earlier on July 15, it was reported that the Russian military from the Dnepr group of forces destroyed three boats on which the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine tried to force the Dnieper in the Kherson region. It was clarified that 12 Ukrainian soldiers were in them, all of them were liquidated.

Kakhovskaya HPP in the Kherson region was partially destroyed on the night of June 6. The support of the dam suffered, after which the flooding of the territories began. Russia blamed Ukraine for the incident.