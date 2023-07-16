Balance: Russian Armed Forces took the most important tactical area near Antonovsky Bridge

Russian troops took control of the most important tactical area near the Antonovsky bridge in the Kherson region. This was announced by the Acting Governor of the region Vladimir Saldo, reports TASS.

According to him, the remnants of the Ukrainian military were blocked in the dachas downstream of the Dnieper and were squeezed between the river and the swamps. Russian troops cleared the territory where the bridge connects to the land from the enemy. “This is the most tactically important sector, only from there it is possible to develop an offensive deep into the coast. It is under the complete control of our troops,” Saldo said.