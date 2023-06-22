The lower reaches of the Dnieper, after the destruction of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station, turned out to be in a state of ecological disaster. This was announced on June 21 by the acting governor of the Kherson region Vladimir Saldo.

“The lower part of the Dnieper is now in a state of eco-catastrophe, because there are a lot of birds that, without understanding, grab the fish that is suffocated, and carry it further,” he said in an interview with Tavria radio.

As Saldo noted, everything now in the Dnieper is carried out into the Black Sea and goes downstream towards Odessa, Romania and Bulgaria. According to him, serious environmental problems associated with water contamination are also possible there.

Earlier that day, the head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, Alexander Kurenkov, told Russian President Vladimir Putin that as a result of the emergency at the hydroelectric power station, 41 people died, 2,000 were rescued and more than 8,000 were evacuated.

The Ministry of Health of the Kherson region reported that the number of hospitalized after the breakthrough of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station increased to 121, 17 people were sent to the Crimea for treatment.

On June 19, it became known that more than 1.6 thousand affected residents of the region received payments totaling 16.3 million rubles.

On June 18, Vladimir Saldo told Izvestiya that most of the flooded households could not be repaired and would have to be rebuilt.

On June 8, the Federation Council of the Russian Federation called on the parliaments of the world’s states to give a principled assessment of what happened at the Kakhovskaya HPP and direct their efforts to prevent new acts of international terrorism.

The breakthrough of the dam of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station occurred on the night of June 6, which led to an uncontrolled discharge of water. As a result, dozens of settlements, including Kherson and New Kakhovka, were almost completely flooded. The station is almost submerged. On the fact of the destruction of the hydroelectric power station and the flooding of the territories around it, the Investigative Committee (IC) of the Russian Federation opened a criminal case on a terrorist attack.

The Kakhovskaya HPP is the sixth and lowest station on the Dnieper, and is part of the unified energy system of Ukraine. It is located 5 km from the city of Novaya Kakhovka, Kherson region, which since September 30, 2022 became part of Russia following a referendum. The waters of the Kakhovka reservoir feed the arid regions of the Kherson region and the Crimean peninsula.