The Blue Bullet threw ex officio and veteran and with his home win at Cabezo de Torres (0-2) regained the lead in group A, with a point ahead of Caravaca and Molina. The locals sinned from lack of success and did not take advantage of their opportunities, without detracting from the visiting goal who avoided several goals. Zaaoit and Alejandro scored.

Caravaca did not know how to take advantage of Molina’s puncture to tie with Bala Azul and gave up a draw against Abarán who equalized 2-0 against in the last minutes through Javi Yelo and Schuster. José Manuel and Tangu Gastao scored on the premises, becoming the top scorer with 9 goals.

Nothing to object to the victory of Mar Menor in El Raal, with clear visitor superiority and goals from Mohammed and Ismael. In their attempt to get out of the queue, Cehegín scored two valuable points in Juvenia. Alberto and Enrique, architects of victory.

Balsicas joins the leading group after their resounding victory against Molina, who posted a terrible first half and equaled twenty-five points. The first 45 minutes were enough for Balsicas. The goals of Jesús, Sánchez and Cissoko, which he repeated at the restart and was sent off in 83, were decisive. Nacho and Joaquín scored for Molina de Billy.

An even clash in the Alhama-Ceutí that was resolved at the last minute in favor of the locals through Jaime. Bad first local time and improvement in the restart. A draw would have been fairer. Firdaus stepped forward and called Antonio.

In group B, Archena grab the lead thanks to their home win at Pinatar. Almost all the dominance corresponded to the archeneros who crashed five balls in the posts in a clean clash and with goals from Juan Vera and Lito.

Fortuna deserved victory against Yeclano that allows him not to move away from Archena, who did not fail either. Fran Barberá and Jonatan were the authors of the goals. Cieza extended their streak and clearly defeated Águilas with two goals from Joaquín, the second to frame, as recognized by Felipe Cano, the coach from Aguilas.

On the other hand, Algezares and Santomera played a very close match that was decided in 87 by a goal from Antonio López. Three expelled in Beniel-Algar. Carrillo for the locals, and the goal Buyo and Fernando for the visitors, who made it difficult for Beniel, whose victory can be considered fair. Andrés and Morán scored, and Adrián made the honor of Algareño.

And joy for El Esparragal on his visit to Alcantarilla with an even first half and greater dominance and chances for Carrillo’s pupils who were able to increase the score. Jonathan made it 0-1 and Angel was the best. Adrián was expelled from the locals in 69 with 0-0.