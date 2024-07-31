Bakalchuk spoke about the bleak prospects of Wildberries amid layoffs

The husband of the co-founder of the Wildberries marketplace Tatyana Bakalchuk, Vladislav, responded to his wife’s statements and told what prospects await the company. He also spoke about his wife and their joint business.

According to him, the top management of Wildberries, which supported the merger of the marketplace with the largest Russian outdoor advertising operator Russ (RVB), was fired.

The layoffs in the company continue, and this cannot but affect its work. I am afraid that the prospects for our family business are not bright Vladislav BakalchukCo-founder of the Wildberries marketplace

Bakalchuk dispelled the main myth about the creation of a marketplace

Businessman confessedthat he does not regret either focusing on the joint business or working in the shadow of his wife for many years. According to Bakalchuk, family has always been more important to him than loud headlines about how his wife allegedly founded the company alone. He emphasized that they founded Wildberries together.

The status of “Founder of Wildberries” has always been an element of marketing, PR – the image of a self-made woman helped us in development and promotion Vladislav BakalchukCo-founder of the Wildberries marketplace

Recalling the creation of the company, he said that together with Tatyana he decided to focus on Wildberries. The entrepreneur shifted the focus of attention from his IT company to the marketplace. According to him, in 2008-2010 they invested 12 million rubles in the online store, which gave a powerful impetus to development.

He noted that the story about how Tatyana, on maternity leave with a capital of 700 dollars, allegedly managed to open a company and become a billionaire is very beautiful. However, at that time the spouses did not count how much money they invested in the business. Bakalchuk emphasized that the money for the development of Wildberries was taken from the general family budget.

Wildberries co-founder urged his wife to have a face-to-face conversation

In addition, Bakalchuk, speaking about the divorce process, called on his wife to have a dialogue. In his opinion, it would be easier for the family to go through the current situation if they all talked “like adults – personally, face to face.”

He added that he would not like to share details about how hard the divorce between him and Tatyana is for their children. However, Bakalchuk added that the girls travel and try to distract themselves, and the younger sons are surrounded by care and attention, nannies and activities. The businessman is also pleased with his wife’s more frequent communication with the children in the last week. In total, the Bakalchuk family is raising seven children: twins born in 2021, two sons and three daughters.

The businessman once again stated that “something strange is happening” to his wife. According to Bakalchuk, someone is clearly influencing her, since Tatyana, with whom he lived for about 20 years, “would never have officially filed a divorce petition in court in such a way – dryly, briefly, and via social networks.”

All this convinces me even more that something incomprehensible is happening. It is obvious that Tatyana needs help. Vladislav BakalchukCo-founder of the Wildberries marketplace

The divorce proceedings in the family of the founders of Wildberries became known on July 23. Vladislav Bakalchuk turned to the head of the Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrov for help and reported an attempt at a corporate raid. He complained that Tatyana had fallen under the influence of the owners of Russ Outdoor Levon and Robert Mirzoyan, who are allegedly trying to take over the business by deception.

Bakalchuk presented her version of events and said that she and her children are doing well, while her husband is misleading people. “This is not a hostile takeover. This is a divorce,” she claimed, pointing out that everything was initially agreed upon with Vladislav. According to her, the family had problems long before the deal with Russ.

In addition, she clarified the situation with the continuation of the company’s work. According to Bakalchuk, Wildberries will work “the same way as always.”

The marketplace founder also responded to Kadyrov’s words about the corporate raid. “Tell me, do I look like a person who is under pressure? I think the answer is obvious,” she noted.