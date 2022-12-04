“The ethical rage has reached the rags.” This is how Francisco Umbral described Antonio Alvarado’s first fashion show, in 1983. Under the name ‘Baja Costura’, it was the first to take place in the Rock-Ola room, the nerve center of La Movida. And it is precisely the name of that parade that gives its name to the exhibition on one of the most important dressmakers in the Spanish industry, who won the National Fashion Design Award last year.

The exhibition, to which 1,000 square meters have been dedicated at the Museo del Traje in which to enjoy 500 pieces until March 26, 2023, shows Alvarado’s four decades of work, in which his close relationship with other fields of creation, such as plastic arts, cinema, television, dance or music. A very ambitious project curated by Juan Gutiérrez and Iván Alvarado, the artist’s son. Gutiérrez assures that the couturier has been fully involved because he “has understood the exhibition, one of the largest fashion shows that have been held in this country, as his last show.” The complexity comes when the designer is not satisfied with “the clothing being isolated in an urn, without saying anything”, as Alvarado himself explains, before adding that “it is necessary to make a social reading, which is seen in the context in the one in which the pieces were created”, laying the foundations of an exhibition that delves beyond the aesthetic approach.

And it is that, as Gutiérrez affirms, «Alvarado is an extremely hard-working person, very demanding, also very attentive to every detail. Just like he is very complex because he moves in a field of considerable ambiguity, he plays a lot of confusion, with a highly accentuated comic vision. There is always a double meaning. He is also a creator who is very faithful to his personality, very free to do what he has wanted at all times. Consequently, for commercial purposes he can be negative, but he has always moved with that freedom ». For example, during his career he has only made four bridal gowns, and he started out as a window dresser in a bridal fashion store. It was also striking when after his temporary retirement in 1997, after having been a great star, «he returns as one more and he continues to present a very avant-garde work that moves more in the language of young talents coming out of schools than of the old designers who already have an established brand”.

“With a lot of craft”

The provocation has always masked his technique. Tailoring has been Alvarado’s favorite terrain, experimenting with pattern making. «He is a tailor with a lot of trade. He has worked a lot in an artisanal way within that world that is ‘prêt-à-porter’, which he helped to shape in Spain. But his work also has echoes of haute couture, although it took him a long time to discover that relationship, even with Balenciaga, which really only became conscious from the 90s, but always with a very personal language”, an expression that has been focuses on the urban, «because – explains Alvarado himself – the street has always been a source of inspiration. The street is reality, the rest is fantasy. From the asphalt he designed for the stages. The cinema is where perhaps his designs have shone the most thanks to the collaboration in some of the most remembered films by Pedro Almodóvar.

The spectacle and the everyday merge in the clothes of Alvarado, considered the head designer of the Madrid Movida, who dressed Mecano, Tino Casal, Alaska or Luz Casal, among other faces that marked an era.