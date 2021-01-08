The deputy head of the department for the organization of enforcement proceedings of the FSSP, Lieutenant Colonel of the Internal Service Dmitry Zheludkov, revealed in an interview with RIA News a way to figure out Russians who cheat about their salaries.

According to him, bailiffs to check the data on the income of debtors can request information from the offices of the Pension Fund of Russia, the tax office, as well as from employment centers.

As the interlocutor of the agency noted, according to the legislation, bailiffs, among other things, have the right to check how correctly the employer withholds and transfers money according to executive documents in relation to debtors working in the organization.

