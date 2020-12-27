The Federal Bailiff Service (FSSP) named the most common reasons why Russians may be prohibited from leaving the country.

Thus, the restriction of the right to leave is most often applied to those who have arrears in alimony, loan payments and for housing and communal services. The FSSP noted that in just 11 months the courts issued more than 8 million orders to temporarily restrict the right to leave debtors.

On the eve of the New Year, more than 4 million Russians are on the list of debtors restricted to travel abroad. This is 700 thousand more than last year (3.4 million).

“As of December 1, 2020, there were 4.1 million orders to temporarily restrict the right to leave debtors from the Russian Federation,” writes TASS Sunday, December 27th.

On December 7, the press service of the FSSP said that the debtors paid about 36 billion rubles after they were restricted from traveling abroad.