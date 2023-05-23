In Crimea, a bailiff freed convicts from forced labor for 25,000 rubles

In the Bakhchisarai region of Crimea, a bailiff confessed to releasing convicts from corrective labor for money. This was reported to Lente.ru in the regional department of the Investigative Committee of Russia (TFR).

Currently, 38 episodes of crimes have been established, the woman has been removed from office. According to the investigation, the figurant forged documents for 25,000 rubles and canceled enforcement measures and restrictions on convicts. Among the articles imputed to her are taking bribes on a large scale, abuse of official powers, official forgery. The woman wrote a confession. The investigation continues.

Earlier it was reported that near Astrakhan, an ex-employee of IK-6 would be tried for bribes from prisoners worth a million rubles.