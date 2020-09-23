Rajan Tiwari was active in Sriprakash Shukla’s gang Born in Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, Rajan Tiwari had taken the path of crime since college. By joining the gang of UP’s notorious gangster Sriprakash Shukla, Rajan Tiwari had made it clear in his younger days that he would follow this path. For the first time, Rajan Tiwari became famous at the national level when Virender Pratap Shahi, the MLA of the UP government, got his name in the attack. Virendra Pratap Shahi, who was the MLA of Lakshmipur assembly seat in Maharajganj, UP, was originally a resident of Gorakhpur Cantt. On 24 October 1996, he was going to his house from Golghar office, when he reached a lodge in Cantt, his car was fiercely fired by miscreants. Shahi was shot in the thigh in the attack. But his gunner Jayaram was killed. In this incident, four people including Sriprakash Shukla and Rajan Tiwari were accused. However, Rajan Tiwari was acquitted in 2014 for lack of evidence.

Rajan Tiwari started living in Bihar due to fear of UP police Rajan Tiwari fled to Bihar after Sriprakash Shukla’s encounter in Uttar Pradesh. After coming here, they formed a gang again. Fearing the UP Police, Rajan Tiwari started running his fear empire only by staying in Bihar. Meanwhile, Rajan Tiwari’s name came up in the murder of Bihar government minister Brijbihari Prasad. Rajan Tiwari was also sentenced to life imprisonment by the trial court in this murder case, but due to lack of evidence, he was acquitted from Patna High Court in the year 2014.

Rajan Tiwari has gone to jail for killing Lalu government minister in Bihar Rajan Tiwari was in jail for 15 years and four months in the Brijbihari Prasad murder case, but his influence remained in the corridor of politics. The reason for this is that before going to jail, Rajan Tiwari wore Khadi to hide the stains on him. He became active in politics. This is the reason why he remained active in politics before going to jail and even after release.

Rajan Tiwari came into politics to get rid of stains Rajan Tiwari has been an MLA from Govindganj area of ​​Bihar. Due to being in jail for a long time, his influence has come down a bit, but he is trying to get him back. After coming out of jail, Rajan Tiwari took BJP membership in Lucknow just before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. There was a lot of controversy after which he was sidelined. These days, again, they are trying to get active in the Bihar Assembly elections. Earlier, he joined BSP in 2016, but he has turned to BJP after not getting ticket from there.

Rajan Tiwari showing inclination towards LJP Rajan Tiwari is also showing inclination towards the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) in the Bihar Assembly elections. Rajan Tiwari, who was once close to Lalu Prasad Yadav, has been reporting in the media these days the shortcomings of Tejashwi Yadav and the merits of LJP chief Chirag Paswan. Not only this, Rajan Tiwari also believes that the friendship between BJP and LJP is unbreakable. Rajan Tiwari is believed to be trying to go to the LJP with the help of Surajbhan Singh, a former MP who went to jail together in the Brijbihari murder case. However, it has to be seen whether the LJP or BJP gives Rajan Tiwari a ticket in the Bihar assembly elections.

Rajan Tiwari, Pappu Yadav, Surajbhan Singh’s trio have been famous Before joining politics, the trio of Rajan Tiwari, Surajbhan Singh and Pappu Yadav have been famous. All three have been Bahubali in their respective areas. However, Surajbhan Singh has previously been an MLA and MP on an independent then LJP ticket. Pappu Yadav was an MP on RJD ticket. Now he is running his party. While Rajan Tiwari is currently in BJP, he is also showing close proximity to LJP.

The politics of the musclemen is true of the political parties who came out of the streets of the crime, who have the stains of the crimes on their side, but the influence of politics gives them a different identity. Such people call themselves the leaders of the people, but in the public tongue they are sometimes called criminals or sometimes Bahubali. Rajan Tiwari is also among the list of such people active in the politics of Bihar. Rajan Tiwari is such a Bahubali who has lived in both the states of UP and Bihar.