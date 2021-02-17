The French Minister of Culture has three candidates to be registered in the intangible heritage of Unesco. You will have to choose between the baguette bread, the roofs of Paris and the wine festival of Arbois. The final decision will be announced in mid-March.

Bread, wine and Paris. Nothing more French than the zinc roofs of the capital, the baguette bread and a wine festival in Arbois (eastern France). The three elements aspire to be the candidate that France inscribes to be on the list of the intangible heritage of humanity.

It will be Roselyne Bachelot, Minister of Culture, who is in charge of choosing between the three candidates and then her decision will need the endorsement of President Emmanuel Macron.

The French candidacy will be presented to the Unesco commission that will make a decision in 2022. Every year about one hundred candidatures manage to be inscribed in the heritage of intangible assets under the 2003 convention.

However, as France is one of the countries with the most “world heritage” labels on the Unesco list, it can only submit nominations every two years.

The zinc roofs, which cover a large part of the Parisian buildings, had already been on the pre-selected list. However, it was a yole boat, a boat manufactured on the island of Martinique, that ended up being chosen in the registry in the category of “good practices” of intangible heritage in 2020.

Recognition of knowledge

What is requested is the recognition of the knowledge of the construction and restoration of zinc roofs. Said knowledge embodies both the work of a profession, -that of roofers-, and of a palette of colors that give unity to the capital seen from the sky. These ceilings that have been an inspiration for many painters, but are in danger in some neighborhoods of the capital due to new construction.

As for the baguette bread, it is a symbol of the daily life of the French, immortalized by advertising and cinema.

For its part, the Biou de Arbois in the department of Jura (east of the country), is a festival of medieval and religious origin. Then it was transformed into a republican party, celebrated every first Sunday in September. During this festival, the vine growers of the region bring the first bunches of grapes and then put them together to form a giant vineyard. Then it is carried by four people in a procession until it reaches the church of San Justo, where a mass is celebrated.

One of the requirements to be a candidate for the Unesco list is first to be registered in the national inventory. This is the case of the hundreds of knowledge and goods that France has. In a second time, it must be considered suitable to be presented to Unesco. This (consultative) endorsement is given by the Intangible Ethnological Heritage Committee (CPEI).

Finally, a candidacy must federate a community such as the French bakers and the Parisian roofers. Another argument has to do with ethnological specificity, as with the Biou de Arbois.

With AFP