We are faced with a period of enthusiasm, emotion and all kinds of predictive energy explosions. It is forecast time. The beginning of a new year, the beginning of a new political order in Washington and endless questions about how the socio -political and economic panorama could change in countries around the world.

Will we go from war to peace in Ukraine and the Middle East? Will we move away from progressive values ​​towards traditional values? Will artificial intelligence improve or threaten our economic and social well -being? The list continues. It is part of human nature, trying to predict the future, although history demonstrates how useless this can be. Everyone has something to say, but nobody really knows. A Harris survey last year reported that “70% of Americans believe, in some way, in astrology.” Everything is worth. We give credit to what appears before us without much thought or judgment.

The financial services industry is fond of predictions. However, it has often proven to be unreliable by predicting the exact moment of changes in market trend. Financial trends can come life and become so entrenched in the soul of the population that become an almost unquestionable part of our shared understanding.

Bernard Baruch, a successful financial of a past era, once asked about how he had accumulated his fortune. It is said that he replied: “I made my money selling too soon,” he added: “No one has lost money by taking profits.” These are pearls of wisdom that today’s investors may wish to take into account when evaluating stock assessments.

The US stock market has just reported a second consecutive year with returns greater than 20%. What could prevent this trend from continuing?

There is a enthusiasm for the potential benefits that AI It will give us. Conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine could be coming to an end. The main central banks understand the need to reduce interest rates and are beginning to do so. There is a new government in Washington that wants to create a more dynamic environment, releasing the potential of an economy that feels that it has been limited by bureaucratic regulation and excessive intervention.

This decade has been announced as a new “decade of the 20s”. Neither war, nor the increase in types, nor political uncertainty have been able to stop the rise of the stock market. The trend is on our side, music continues to play. We just have to keep in mind that trends can change rapidly.

This raises two key questions: what tenacity will the political leaders fight against inflation if the increase in prices becomes something more entrenched in the economy? And how long will investors want to stay in more risky financial assets if the weather begins to change and realizes that the globe is losing air?

It makes generations, the game was frowned upon. Today, it seems to be part of the accepted behavior and is everywhere: in the media and in our sporting events.

More and more, we look for satisfaction in the here and now. We yearn for that rapid feedback cycle that gives us a short -term impulse. The rapid growth of predictive markets now allows us to bet electronically for almost anything, even elections. We have developed a betting mentality along with a certain credulity to simply accept things as they are.

We may need instant gratification more and more than social networks and instant communication seem to offer. There is a certain nerve effervescence in the behavior that characterizes this period of our history.

The extraordinary rise of Day Trading It is a testament of short -termism that increasingly influences financial markets and the relationship of people with them. A father and his son, none of whom works in finance, recently asked me about the merits of the Day Trading. He reminded me of a 2007 incident when I heard a group of nurses talk about the stock market, and one of them commented that he left the nursing to devote himself to trading full time.

Shortroplaism has always existed in financial markets. It is those periods in which it becomes excessive when it is necessary to be especially vigilant. Our concern is that we can experience a prolonged period of inflation, insidious pricing that increases constantly. If this inflationary inclination turns out to be correct, it will coincide with an increasingly effervescent mentality among some investors, an attitude of “everything goes” and a speculative behavior that is worrying.

We have already been here before. This could be another of those periods on which investors must focus their attention on protecting capital and trying to keep a step forward from inflation.