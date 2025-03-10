The US bags celebrated Trump’s return to the White House, but the economic policy of the tycoon, his chaotic protectionism and his recent statements that he does not pay attention to the parques and that the country may need a recession have fed up with investors. As a consequence, The parks have registered their worst session since September 2022in fear of an economic slowdown.

The weak economic data, which led Wall Street to sign its worst accumulated fall last week, have increased the fear of a recession, fear that has been fueled by Trump’s words talking about A transition period in the economy. Thus, investors have opted for sales, especially in the technological sector, which was precisely the one that has given the most overcompra signals in recent months. The operators have sought values ​​to take refuge, which has penalized the magnificent seven, taking Nasdaq 100 to touch 4%falls.

Specifically, The technological selective has lost 3.81% Until 19,430 units, weighed by Microstrategy (-16.68%), Tesla (-15.43%) and Applovin (-11.98%). Elon Musk’s company, which has lost more than 50%of its stock market value since December 2024, has led the falls of the Magnificent seven: Apple (-4.85%), Microsoft (-3.34%), Nvidia (-5.07%), Amazon (-2.36%) Alphabet (-4.41%), goal (-4.42%). The Musk firm, which already accumulates a 45% drop in what we have been for the year, has lost twelfth place in front of Eli Lilly in the world’s listed list.

For its part, S&P 500 has fallen 2.70% Up to 5,614 integers, penalized by Tesla, and by two values ​​of the chips industry, which has fallen strongly to Nvidia’s diminish: microchip technologies (-10.57%) and Palantir (-10.05%). Besides, Dow Jones has yielded 2.08% until it is at 41,911 points. The industrial indicator has been pushed down by Goldman Sachs (-5.11%), Nvidia, Apple, American Express (-4.38%) and JP Morgan (-4.14%). Bank has trembled at the fears of recession in the United States.

This stock market collapse is effectively synthesized when checking THE VIX UPthe so -called index of fear, which measures market volatility. This indicator It has risen 20%, moving 97.67% in the last three monthsleading to its greatest rise since the Fed practically ended the cycle of type cuts.

Also, when the variable income falls, the fixed rises: The profitability of T-not It has fallen seven basic points to 4.22%in fear of a deceleration of the US economy. On the other hand, the fear of the recession has weighed to the barrel of Texas, which has lost 1.58% to $ 65.98. In addition, gold has fallen 0.71% to $ 2,893.